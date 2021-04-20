Penn State will have its on-court leader back for one more season.

Senior forward John Harrar will return to Happy Valley for his final year of eligibility after withdrawing his name from the transfer portal.

Harrar initially entered the transfer portal after the 2020-21 season, along with six other players on the Nittany Lions’ roster.

Harrar joins junior guard Izaiah Brockington and sophomore forward Seth Lundy as those who have opted to remain with new head coach Micah Shrewsberry after entering the transfer portal.

Harrar averaged 8.8 points per game along with 8.8 rebounds per game last season as Penn State’s emotional leader and starting center. He also recorded five double-doubles over the course of the season.

In his four years with the program, Harrar has played in 115 games and the senior started all 25 this past season.

