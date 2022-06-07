After just one season at Penn State, forward Jevonnie Scott will leave the program, as reported by 247Sport’s Daniel Gallen.

Penn State forward Jevonnie Scott will not return to the Nittany Lions next year, a team spokesperson confirmed to @Lions247. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) June 7, 2022

Following his transfer from South Plains College, Scott appeared in 11 games this past season and averaged 1.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Scott’s departure makes room for newly committed Denver transfer Mikey Henn, who announced his move to Happy Valley on Monday.

Henn should provide some much needed size and shooting ability for a team that desperately needs help in both areas.

