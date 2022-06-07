PSU vs Minnesota Bball, JEVONNIE SCOTT

Forward Jevonnie Scott (13) guards his opponent during the basketball game against Minnesota in the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 67-46.

 Kelly Miller

After just one season at Penn State, forward Jevonnie Scott will leave the program, as reported by 247Sport’s Daniel Gallen.

Following his transfer from South Plains College, Scott appeared in 11 games this past season and averaged 1.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Scott’s departure makes room for newly committed Denver transfer Mikey Henn, who announced his move to Happy Valley on Monday.

Henn should provide some much needed size and shooting ability for a team that desperately needs help in both areas.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags