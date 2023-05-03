 Skip to main content
Penn State men's basketball forward Evan Mahaffey transfers to Ohio State

NCAA Men's Basketball vs. Texas- Mahaffey

Penn State Men’s Basketball forward/guard Evan Mahaffey (12) goes for a shot in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeated Penn State (71-66).

 Katelyn Supancik

After just one season with Penn State, freshman forward Evan Mahaffey has found a new home.

The Nittany Lion announced he is transferring to Ohio State.

In just one season at Penn State, he played in 13 games with 10 or more minutes including a career-high 21 minutes against Wisconsin. He averaged 2.8 points per game with a career-high 12 points against Indiana.

This is not the first Penn State player to head to the Buckeyes. Guard Jamari Wheeler transferred to Ohio State in 2021 just before Micah Shrewsberry took over.

