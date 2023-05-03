Penn State men's basketball forward Evan Mahaffey transfers to Ohio State

After just one season with Penn State, freshman forward Evan Mahaffey has found a new home.

The Nittany Lion announced he is transferring to Ohio State.

First, I would like to thank God for this opportunity. Second, I want to thank Penn State and the amazing people that made my freshman year great! With that being said, I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University! #BuckeyeNation ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gVtlJBZ9Bs — Evan Mahaffey (@EvanMahaffey5) May 3, 2023

In just one season at Penn State, he played in 13 games with 10 or more minutes including a career-high 21 minutes against Wisconsin. He averaged 2.8 points per game with a career-high 12 points against Indiana. This is not the first Penn State player to head to the Buckeyes. Guard Jamari Wheeler transferred to Ohio State in 2021 just before Micah Shrewsberry took over.

