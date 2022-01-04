Penn State is coming off its first Big Ten win of the season, topping Indiana in upset fashion.

This week, the Nittany Lions face some of their toughest competition of the season as coach Micah Shrewsberry’s former team, Purdue, comes to Happy Valley on Saturday.

So far, the Boilermakers have been the strongest tank engine in the Big Ten as coach Matt Painter’s squad ranks at No. 3 in this week’s AP Poll.

Prior to Penn State, Shrewsberry spent two years on Painter’s staff as an assistant coach, but now the two will face off for the first time as head coaches on Saturday.

“I have seen that since the schedule has come out,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m like, ‘Man, Jan. 8 Purdue comes here’.”

Shrewsberry coached with Purdue assistant coach Terry Johnson when they were both at Butler, so both staffs are familiar with each other.

The first-year head coach acknowledges that since the two coaching staffs know each other so well, and some comparisons can even be made in coaching styles.

“There are a lot of similarities in what we do philosophically,” Shrewsberry said. “Not necessarily from an execution standpoint. What we do, and how we play offensively and defensively is actually pretty different.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Boilermakers sit at No. 2 in the conference averaging 85.9 points per game, and Penn State sits at the bottom of the Big Ten averaging 66.7 points per game.

The high-powered Purdue offense is headlined by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, who averages the most points on the team at 16.5 points per game.

Penn State’s offense may not put up the numbers that a top-five team like Purdue does, but the Nittany Lions have one of the best defenses in the Big Ten.

The blue and white allow teams to score 65.2 points per game, which is fifth in the conference compared to Purdue, who ranks No. 10 in that category at 66.6 points surrendered per contest.

Purdue has been very successful this season, including a win over No. 2 Duke and its only losses came on an upset buzzer beater against Rutgers and a close contest with Wisconsin.

“I love it for those guys, man,” Shrewsberry said. “That staff, those are like those are my friends. I'll come out of the locker room a little bit earlier, so I can go down and talk to those guys before the game.”

Before Penn State takes on one of the best teams in college basketball, the Nittany Lions face Northwestern on Wednesday night, and Shrewsberry does not want to look at Purdue before his team takes on the Wildcats.

“I haven't started looking at [Purdue] because obviously, Indiana was my total focus, and then last night after the game, Northwestern became our total focus,” Shrewsberry said.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Like Penn State, Northwestern is a defensive powerhouse too.

The Wildcats allow the second-fewest points per game in the Big Ten, allowing only 61.9 points per game.

Northwestern is 8-3 on the season coming into its hosting of the Nittany Lions, and a major part of its success has been the chemistry between its players.

Penn State has struggled this season from defending the 3-ball, which is something Northwestern excels at, especially when sophomore guard Ty Berry has the ball in his hand.

Berry comes in at No. 12 in the Big Ten, averaging 2.2 3-pointers per game, and junior guard Boo Buie is also lethal from behind the arc.

Shrewsberry sees the Wildcats’ 3-point shooting as a threat to his team’s defense.

“They create challenges,” Shrewsberry said. “Our 3-point defense hasn’t been great. We haven’t been great guarding the 3, we usually lost. They’ve got a bunch of guys that can make 3’s.”

With 6-foot-10 senior forward Pete Nance leading the offense from the floor, Shrewsberry compared Northwestern to playing Ohio State in some ways with how coach Chris Holtmann uses forward E.J. Liddell.

The Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State earlier in the season, 76-64, which was Penn State’s first Big Ten opponent.

However, Shrewsberry said preparing for Northwestern is not too difficult because the two teams have similar offenses.

“It's like looking in the mirror,” Shrewsberry said. “It's really going to be a discipline and an execution game. It's like playing in practice. Everybody knows what's coming. Now you got to be able to stop it. You got to be disciplined in what you do.”

In Penn State’s first full week of Big Ten play, No. 3 Purdue has all the storylines, but the Nittany Lions still have to face Northwestern and its 3-point shooters first.

“We got to beat Northwestern, that’s my focus,” Shrewsberry said. “We'll get to Saturday when we get to Saturday. I’m gonna enjoy trying to beat them on Saturday. We're gonna compete tooth and nail. I know what kind of competitor Painter is. He's gonna want us too. Even though we're friends, It doesn't matter. We're competitors first.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE