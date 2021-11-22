Penn State men's basketball finishes fast-paced Cornell for 2nd consecutive win

Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team strung together a third win on Monday.

Thanks to a strong performance from the 3-point line, Penn State defeated Cornell 85-74 inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions contained Cornell’s fast-paced offense in the early-goings, holding the Bears to just 1-for-7 shooting from the field in the first 6 minutes, taking an 11-4 lead.

Cornell went on a 21-3 run midway through the first half to take the lead, but the Nittany Lions pulled ahead by three to end the half behind four 3-pointers from Sam Sessoms.

The Bears started the second half on a 10-0 run due to three turnovers from the blue and white, which faced a two-point deficit four minutes into the frame.

But Penn State fought back, making four of its next five shots from the field and took the lead with five minutes remaining in the game and it never looked back.

Here are three takeaways from Monday night’s game.

Cornell controls the paint

On average, Penn State out rebounds its opponents 38-26, but it didn’t exert dominance on the boards against Cornell.

The Bears finished the game with 39 rebounds compared to 38 from Penn State.

John Harrar pulled down 12 of those rebounds for the blue and white, but turned in just 7 points on a night where his team relied on shots from beyond the arc to make its offense go.

The 6-foot-9 fifth-year senior seemed to have the advantage over Cornell’s forwards, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t get him the ball inside.

Penn State’s defense inconsistent

Cornell takes an average 13.1 seconds per possession until it finds a shot, the fastest time in the NCAA.

The Bears frequent the foul line and look to score the majority of their points out of transition and quick-hitting, deep offensive sets.

Cornell made 15 of its attempted 21 shots from the charity stripe on Monday.

Despite a rocky start to both halves, the Nittany Lions forced the visitors to take more time on offense, making the game close throughout.

Carried by 3-point shooting

Shrewsberry’s team found life on the offensive end via the 3-point shot.

Penn State made 15 triples, tying a program record for made 3-pointers in a single game, finishing with a 44.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Sessoms and Seth Lundy knocked down six and five 3-pointers, respectively, to lead the Nittany Lions to victory.

The Nittany Lions still struggle to get the ball inside to Harrar and Jalanni White, but when they shoot the ball as well as it did against Cornell — they’ll be tough to beat.

