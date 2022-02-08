Penn State's last home game at the Bryce Jordan Center will come a little earlier.

The Nittany Lions' last home contest against Nebraska has been moved one day earlier to Sunday, Feb. 27, instead of its originally scheduled date of Feb. 28.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨Our home finale against Nebraska has been moved up a day to Sunday, Feb. 27.🔗: https://t.co/VtESN9ifDM pic.twitter.com/t2GopNBCov — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 8, 2022

The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.

After the Cornhuskers, Penn State has two road games against Illinois and Rutgers that will conclude the Nittany Lions' regular season.

