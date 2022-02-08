Penn State Men's Basketball vs. Purdue, Pickett

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles the ball up the court in their game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Purdue won the game 74-67. 

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State's last home game at the Bryce Jordan Center will come a little earlier.

The Nittany Lions' last home contest against Nebraska has been moved one day earlier to Sunday, Feb. 27, instead of its originally scheduled date of Feb. 28.

The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.

After the Cornhuskers, Penn State has two road games against Illinois and Rutgers that will conclude the Nittany Lions' regular season.

