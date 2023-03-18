DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite a late push, Penn State’s postseason magic ran out.

The 10-seed Nittany Lions fell 71-66 to 2-seed Texas to put Penn State’s NCAA Tournament run to a stop after the second round.

Penn State’s 3-point shooting was hot against Texas A&M but took a backseat in the first half against Texas. Penn State’s Andrew Funk, who shot 8-for-10 from deep against the Aggies, was a cold 0-for-3 in the first half.

However, Myles Dread wasn’t cold in the first half and his 3-point shooting sparked Penn State’s comeback in the second half.

Dread was the only Nittany Lion to register a 3-pointer in the first half and he had two off of two pump fakes. Then in the second half, he started to lead the comeback.

The Detroit native hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half to spark the 10-0 Penn State run that put the Nittany Lions out in front 58-55 with 4:48 left in the game.

“I just know our energy picked up and we started playing our game,” guard Jalen Pickett said. “That's what made us go on a run and take the lead.”

Dread finished shooting 4-for-7 from deep.

After the 10-0 run, Penn State ran out of gas and Texas kept on pouring on the points. The Longhorns answered Penn State’s 10-0 with a 10- run of its own.

“We've been down before and these guys come back every single time,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “They fight every single time. We just couldn't finish it, we couldn't close it and they went on that last kick, that finishing run where we had some open shots and missed them and they hit some tough shots.”

It wasn’t a nail-biter until the end of the game with a first half dominated by defense.

Texas’ Dylan Disu kicked off the scoring with a pair of jumpers while Penn State freshman forward Kebba Njie was marking him. The Longhorns jumped out to an early 9-4 lead over the Nittany Lions.

It was a defensive battle as both teams struggled to score in the opening minutes. The Nittany Lions knocked down a couple of shots, including a Myles Dread 3-pointer, to make it a 13-11 game with 7:28 in the first.

“Their defense is good,” Shrewsberry said after the game. “It took us a little bit to adjust to their defense, but, you know, once we got to the second half, we started getting better and better looks, better and better shots.”

The Longhorns had some momentum to close out the half with Disu scoring six out of Texas’ last eight points in the half. His 12 points in the first half helped the Longhorns take a 31-23 lead into the locker room.

Texas started the second half riding the momentum from the first with a bucket from Disu to put the Longhorns up 11.

After going 0-for-3 in the first half, Funk connected on a 3-pointer. The Nittany Lions closed the double-digit lead some more on a pair of jumpers from Pickett and Lundy to make it a 7-point game with 16 minutes left in the game.

Then, Funk hit another 3-pointer in the corner to contribute to an 11-4 run from Penn State. The 11-4 run made it a 4-point game with 13:25 left.

Texas quieted the noise from the Penn State crowd and went on a 4-0 run of its own, making it 47-39 with 12:26.

Out in front, the Longhorns answered everything Penn State threw at them. The Nittany Lions scored a 3-pointer. Texas went right down the court and scored on the other end. Texas posted a 55-48 lead with under eight minutes to play.

Then behind Dread, Penn State sparked a little offense to make it a close game down the stretch. Texas’ run at the end of the game put things away.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE