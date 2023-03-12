A week ago, Penn State wrestled with the possibility of missing the NCAA Tournament for a 12th straight season. But just days later, the Nittany Lions found themselves on a five-game win streak, locked in for the tournament and in reach of a Big Ten title.

In its first Big Ten Tournament Championship appearance since 2011, No. 10-seeded Penn State snapped an improbable run with a 67-65 loss to the No. 1-seeded Purdue, marking Micah Shrewsberry’s third loss to his former program this season.

Cutting what was once a 17-point deficit to just one point in the final minute the Nittany Lions plucked away at the Boilermakers’ lead but ultimately couldn’t pull away due to a travel call on Cam Wynter with the clock nearing expiration.

No. 1 seed against No. 10, small-ball against big bodies, Sunday’s championship game was the basketball display of David and Goliath, with the game’s main character being no other than 7-foot-4, 305-pound Purdue center Zach Edey.

Despite Shrewsberry helping develop him over his tenure with the Boilermakers, there may be no more difficult assignment for a college basketball coach than gameplanning for 7-foot-4, 305-pound Purdue center Zach Edey.

Sporting News’ National Player of the Year, Edey has tantalized opposing defenders and left coaching scratching at the head for answers with each meeting.

Edey averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds in two previous meetings with Penn State this season, and followed up with 30 points and 13 rebounds on Sunday.

Micah Shrewsberry’s original single-man coverage on Edey proved to be the wrong strategy as the Purdue big man racked up his first eight points on 4-of-5 shooting over the Nittany Lions’ minuscule bigs.

Then came the double-teams and triple-teams, with Penn State trying to size up Edey with quantity. Even this couldn’t derail the mammoth Edey, who continued to fly skyhooks over his smaller counterparts with an easy touch, unfazed by the adjustment.

Regardless of strategy, even a successful day guarding Edey isn’t a total lock-down because size and skill make it nearly impossible to limit him to single-digit scoring totals.

The true key to shutting down Edey is to accept that he'll score and then match his pace on the offensive end.

For Penn State, the high-major leader in 3-point makes and attempts, the offensive ideology is no secret, especially over the course of the Big Ten Tournament.

All-American guard Jalen Pickett has typically made generous impacts in and out, whether he’s scoring the basketball or not, thanks to the double-teams he draws to leave shooters open from beyond the arc.

Against the Boilermakers, Pickett was given a mix of defensive packages, sometimes single-man coverage and sometimes double-teams. But no matter what it is, he struggled to put the ball in the hoop at his typical rate, scoring 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

When he was doubled, Pickett shipped the ball out to an open shooter beyond the arc as normal, but the Nittany Lions just couldn’t connect for both halves.

Seth Lundy continued his impressive tournament with a team-leading 19-point performance on 5-of-9 shooting, but few could hit shots at a comparable rate.

Penn State’s 3-point shot has been as valuable a tool as any over the conference tournament, but on 7-of-23 attempts on Sunday, it didn’t live up to the same standard it’d set over the 2022-23 season.

The NCAA Tournament selection show will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night, determining the next steps for the Nittany Lions.

