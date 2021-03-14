Penn State’s 2020-21 campaign is officially over.

The Nittany Lions were not one of the teams selected to the National Invitational Tournament on Sunday as they ended their year with a record of 11-14.

Penn State had shown interest in accepting the invite, following comments made by interim coach Jim Ferry after his team’s loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament last Thursday.

“We will absolutely play in the NIT, and we are all on the same page,” Ferry said. “The school, the players, we all want to play, we want to keep this thing going. So if we get invited we'd be more than happy — we'd be excited to play the NIT.”

The program will now be tasked with naming a full-time head coach before the start of next season.

