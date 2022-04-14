Down a guard from this past season, Penn State turned to the transfer portal to fill its positional hole Wednesday afternoon.

Senior guard Camren Wynter announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions after four seasons at Drexel.

I’m not missing my shot in this, everyone don’t get a turn 🤍💙 #WeAre #WynterisComing pic.twitter.com/6AvmsO2OUj — Cam Wynter (@iamcamrenwynter) April 14, 2022

Having led the team in scoring every year since he was a freshman, Wynter reportedly received heavy interest when he entered the transfer portal in March.

Schools such as Alabama, Michigan and Pittsburgh, among a handful of other high-major programs, reached out to Wynter, he told On3 Sports.

Wynter took a visit to Penn State in early April and sealed the deal Wednesday.

After his best statistical season in 2020-21, Wynter saw a drop in production this past year — most alarming being his 3-point shooting.

A career-high 41.5% from deep two seasons ago dropped to 27.8% in 2021-22, but his other statistical categories hardly wavered.

Wynter averaged a shooting percentage over 43% for the fourth time of his college career this past year, averaging over 15 points per game for the third-straight season in the process.

When former Penn State guard Sam Sessoms entered the transfer portal in March, an opportunity opened up for the program to add another playmaker.

Jalen Pickett, the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer from this past season, will be back for one more year and should pair nicely with Wynter as well as the program’s incoming freshmen guards Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary.

MORE BASKETBALL NEWS

+2 Predicting Penn State men’s basketball’s 2022-23 starting lineup With the offseason settling down, Penn State’s roster for next season looks to be forming.