Micah Shrewsberry's first offseason as a Penn State recruiter is off to a scorching hot start.
Jameel Brown, a 4-star guard in the class of 2022, announced his commitment to Penn State Monday.
#WEARE 💙🦁🐾 pic.twitter.com/WadOukAV44— ripmommom (@JameelBrown1) August 23, 2021
The 6-foot-4 Philadelphia native chose the Nittany Lions over Big Ten conference rivals Minnesota and Purdue, among others.
Brown is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 17 combo guard in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rating.
He is Shrewsberry's third pledge of the 2022 cycle, with 3-star Evan Mahaffey committing most recently on Aug. 11.
