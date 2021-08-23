Micah Shrewsberry's first offseason as a Penn State recruiter is off to a scorching hot start.

Jameel Brown, a 4-star guard in the class of 2022, announced his commitment to Penn State Monday.

The 6-foot-4 Philadelphia native chose the Nittany Lions over Big Ten conference rivals Minnesota and Purdue, among others.

Brown is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 17 combo guard in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

He is Shrewsberry's third pledge of the 2022 cycle, with 3-star Evan Mahaffey committing most recently on Aug. 11.

