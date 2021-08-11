micah shrewsberry jersey ca

Micah Shrewsberry was introduced as Penn State men's basketball's head coach on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The Micah Shrewsberry era is picking up steam in Happy Valley.

Shrewsberry earned his second commitment for the class of 2022 in 3-star small forward Evan Mahaffey Wednesday. Mahaffey announced his commtiment via Twitter.

The Cincinnati native is the 44th-ranked small forward in his class and officially visited Penn State for the first time on June 29.

The 6-foot-54, 175-pound forward chose Penn State over Cincinnati, West Virginia, Xavier and Indiana, among others.

He joins point guard Kanye Clary, who committed in June, as the first commits in Shrewsberry's first Penn State recruiting class.

