Penn State men's basketball drops thriller against LSU in overtime to open Emerald Coast Classic

Despite some late heroics to reach overtime, Penn State fell to LSU on Friday in its first game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Nittany Lions took a close loss to the Tigers 68-63 in the semifinals and will wait to see who they will play, Wakeforest or Oregon State, in the consolation game.

The blue and white kicked off its trip to Florida with back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guards Myles Dread and Jalen Pickett, putting Penn State up early 6-4.

Twelve minutes into the contest, the Nittany Lions took back the lead from the Tigers with a wide open 3-pointer from Dread in the corner, taking the lead 14-13.

With a minute left in the half, LSU freshman guard Brandon Murray made a pull up jumper from just within the arc, clawing away at the Penn State lead 29-26.

Before the end of the half, Murray tried to equalize the score with a shot from deep, but his effort missed the mark, giving the Nittany Lions the lead heading into the locker room.

Out of the half, LSU started getting things going with a layup from sophomore guard Eric Gaines, bringing things with one.

Penn State continued to shoot from range and LSU attacked from the paint, but with less than 13 minutes to play the Tigers took the lead with a Gaines 2-pointer, putting LSU up 40-39.

LSU’s offense started rolling, going on a 7-0 run with 8:25 to play with a 3-pointer from senior guard Xavier Pinson and a two-handed jam from freshman center Efton Reid, resulting with LSU up 47-44.

The Tigers pulled away under five minutes left to play, but Sessoms drained a 3-pointer to tie things up at 54 with 2:01 to play.

With 4.6 seconds left in the game, Penn State’s Pickett inbounded the ball and it bounced between a handful of Nittany Lions to ultimately end up in the hands of Lundy, who tied it up with 0.1 seconds to play, and sent the game to overtime.

With a jumper from Pinson leading the way, LSU pulled away in overtime picking up the win and advancing to the championship game.

Paint problems

Coming into Friday’s game Penn State was already at a disadvantage in terms of height.

LSU’s big man Reid comes in at 7-foot, who is significantly larger than the Nittany Lions tallest player, fifth-year senior John Harrar who is 6-foot-9.

The height differential caused problems for the blue and white inside the paint, an area where Penn State has excelled.

The Nittany Lions struggled defending Reid and senior forward Darius Days when they were driving to the hoop.

The duo combined for 16 points in the semifinal matchup between the two Power Five schools.

Scoring was not the main issue for Penn State, it was the rebounding on both ends of the court.

The Nittany Lions had several players under the basket when the ball was fired in, but the blue and white was consistently out-muscled, losing the possession to the Tigers.

LSU out-rebounded Penn State 42 to 35 on the night.

Penn State attacks from deep

At the beginning of the season, Penn State did most of its offensive damage in the paint with Harrar.

However, the Nittany Lions have been lighting it up from behind the arc in their last two games.

In the win over Cornell, the blue and white tied a program record of 15 3-pointers with Sessoms going 6-7.

Friday was a repeat of Monday’s win over Big Red, and a major contributor to Penn State’s 3-pointer was LSU’s defense.

Early on, the Tigers were giving up space around the perimeter, and Penn State was taking advantage of it with 3-pointers from fifth-year senior guard Jaheam Cornwall and Dread.

The Nittany Lions went into the first half with the lead connecting on six 3-pointers compared to LSU’s two.

In the second half, the blue and white’s 3-point stroke was starting to fail, allowing for the Tigers to come back in the game.

Turnover trouble

Penn State stayed with the high-power LSU throughout the game, but it could have been a more one-sided affair had coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team not struggled with keeping possession.

Turnovers have been a problem all season for the Nittany Lions in wins and losses alike.

Coming into Friday’s game, the blue and white had 54 turnovers compared to its opponents 35.

The thorn in Penn State’s side showed up again in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic and hindered its play.

The Nittany Lions had unforced errors like when junior forward Seth Lundy threw the ball into the hands of the LSU defender and turned into immediate points.

Sessoms also found himself in turnover trouble getting outmuscled on plays and had the ball pried from his hands.

The blue and white recorded another game with double digits turnovers finishing with 16 turnovers on the night.

