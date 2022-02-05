After a double-overtime victory against Iowa, Penn State returned to the road Saturday evening for a tilt with No. 11 Wisconsin.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the shots didn’t fall at a consistent enough rate, falling to the Badgers 51-49.

The blue and white staged a late comeback but missed a shot as the clock was expiring that would’ve won the game.

Here are the main storylines from Saturday’s action.

Dreadful first-half performance, second half strong

Penn State has been far from a great offensive team throughout this season.

Saturday was a new low.

With just five made shots on 30 attempts, including making only one of their first 20 shots, the Nittany Lions entered halftime with just 13 points.

The second half told a different story, however.

Just minutes into the second half and Penn State had already doubled its 13-point first half total.

Behind 14 points from Sam Sessoms, the Nittany Lions took an otherwise poor offensive performance in the first half and flipped the script in the second.

Lions lock down leading scorers

Currently listed as the No. 3 leader in points per game in the Big Ten, sophomore guard Johnny Davis was likely a centerpiece of Micah Shrewsberry’s defensive strategy against the Badgers.

Despite a lackluster performance offensively, the Nittany Lions made a silver lining out of Saturday by shutting down one of the most lethal scorers in the conference.

It didn’t help Wisconsin that its second-leading scorer, Brad Davison, was just as cold as Davis.

By the end of the first half, neither Davis or Davison had recorded a point.

While Davison heated up in the second half, Penn State continued to lock down Davis.

Davison finished the game with nine, while Davis suffered his first single-digit performance of the year with just four points.

Johnson finding stroke in starting lineup

Having joined the starting lineup against Iowa during the week, sophomore guard Dallian Johnson started his second straight game for the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Over the Nittany Lions' slow offensive start, Johnson provided a spark when his team needed it most.

Knocking down two of three attempts from deep, Johnson finished Saturday’s action with six points.

Point guard Jaheam Cornwall also found a 3-point bucket in increased minutes.

While Shrewsberry continues to play Johnson and Cornwall limitedly, both are establishing a true role within Penn State’s rotation.

