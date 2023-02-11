Penn State lost its fourth straight game to Maryland, making the blue and white’s away record 1-7 on the season.

The Nittany Lions dropped to the Terrapins 74-68 to fall to 14-11 on the season and 5-9 in the Big Ten.

Just like against Wisconsin at home, Penn State continued to struggle with turnovers, but again still made it close with its 3-pointers.

The Nittany Lions turned the ball over 13 times, which is off brand for Penn State, which turns the ball over only 8.7 times per game, the fewest in the Big Ten.

Penn State’s turnover problems continued to be an issue early on. The Nittany Lions opening possession finished in a shot clock violation and Penn State turned the ball over twice more in the first five minutes.

Maryland didn’t take too much advantage of Penn State’s mistakes and only jumped out to a 5-3 lead.

Penn State continued to turn the ball over and missed six straight shots in a row. This time, the Terrapins started getting shots to fall and went up 11-3 on an 8-0 run, forcing Micah Shrewsberry to call a timeout with 12:09 left in the first half.

The turnovers kept pouring on. With shot clock violations and an intercepted pass, Penn State coughed up the ball eight times in less than 13 minutes.

Maryland made Penn State pay. Terrapin guard Ian Martinez slammed one down to give Maryland its largest lead of the day, leading 18-6 with 8:27 left in the half.

Despite the turnovers, Penn State’s offense started rolling and the spark was guard Myles Dread off of the bench.

Dread hit a 3-pointer to kickstart a 17-5 Penn State run. The Nittany Lions started to get 3-pointers to fall with one from Andrew Funk to make the score 24-23. Then, forward Seth Lundy tied what was a 12-point Maryland lead up to 26 apiece with 1:39 in the half.

In the first half, Penn State shot 54.5% from deep and knocked down six 3-pointers.

Out of the half, Penn State’s offense got off to a hot start with some points down low from Jalen Pickett and for the first time of the game, Penn State had the lead 35-32.

However, Maryland stormed back in front, going on a 9-0 run to take the lead back 41-35.

The Nittany Lions chipped away at the Terrapins lead with back-to-back layups from freshman guard Kanye Clary and Funk. With 10:31 left in the game, Dread hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 47.

Dread hit another 3-pointer to try and bring it back after Maryland scored a couple of baskets, but Penn State’s turnovers really let Maryland storm ahead.

The Terrapins went on a 9-0 run to put the Nittany Lions away.

