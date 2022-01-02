It’d been nearly a month since Penn State men’s basketball last played a game.

But the rust was quickly shaken off for coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team, as the Nittany Lions downed Indiana by a score of 61-58 in their first game of 2022.

Due to coronavirus cases within the Nittany Lion program, followed by a game canceled due to cases within Delaware State’s program, the blue and white was finally cleared to return to the Bryce Jordan Center for its matchup with the conference foe Hoosiers.

A defensive showdown between the Nittany Lions and the Hooisers, once Penn State formed a late lead, Indiana fought right back.

After a late-game push from both teams, Penn State came out on top.

Hot 3-point shooting

Penn State has achieved much more competitive outcomes in games it has hit on its three-point attempts consistently.

With a lack of star power in the paint early in the season, with forward Greg Lee sidelined, if the three-point shot wasn’t falling there was almost no realistic option for the blue and shite to get the job done.

On Sunday, however, the deep ball was falling with ease, which made up for Penn State’s lack of scoring presence in the paint.

The shots started falling in the first half and only continued to hit as the game progressed.

The Nittany Lions shot 41% from the field overall, while 11 threes translated to 33 points — enough to keep the blue and white in contention from most of the contest.

Myles Dread led all Penn State players with four 3-point makes.

Greg Lee’s 1st start, transfers show out

It’s been clear the whole season that the 2021-2022 roster is not the finished product of Micah Shrewsberry’s reign as Penn State head coach.

It likely didn’t do any good for his process when Western Michigan transfer forward Greg Lee suffered an injury, sidelining him for the first month of the season.

Lee returned to the floor for his first game as a Nittany Lion weeks ago against Michigan State and was expected to play more exponentially as December progressed.

Unfortunately for Lee, positive coronavirus cases within the Penn State program would keep the entire program sidelined until returning to practice this past week.

On Sunday, Lee received his first career start in the blue and white, and he played well.

Playing beside Siena transfer Jalen Pickett, the two combined for 21 points, with Pickett leading the way with 15.

2nd-half streak puts Lions on top

Despite some lackluster shooting for the majority of the first half, Penn State found its footing in the second half.

Led by Sam Sessoms’ 10 second half points, the Nittany Lions were able to hit 40% of their shooting attempts in the half.

While the blue and white didn’t have the worst first half shooting performance, turnovers truly kept Penn State from forming a significant lead.

When it formed a lead in the second half, Indiana just kept biting at it, led by an 18-point performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had a chance to put the Nittany Lions away with a three, but ultimately missed, ending the contest.