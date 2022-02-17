On Saturday, Penn State headed to Minnesota for the first time all season and fell by six points, but Thursday night's game seemed like two completely different teams taking the court.

The blue and white came out hot and stayed hot for the entirety of the night, beating the Golden Gophers 67-46 in its most dominant win of the season.

Each squad played one game between the rematch and was coming in off the same amount of rest time.

Penn State played No. 19 Michigan State, while Minnesota took on No. 18 Ohio State, so both teams were coming off a ranked matchup as well.

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said he didn’t change much and that the team he coached against was just different than on Saturday.

“I thought their whole team just did a much better job of playing with energy, fight and juice, and all of the above,” Johnson said postgame. “More than anything, they did a great job of competing and wanting it more and having more fight.”

Penn State had less than 48 hours to prepare for Minnesota, but in the short span, the Nittany Lions took to watching film to prepare for the rematch.

One of the blue and white’s veterans, senior guard Myles Dread, is used to watching film after playing four seasons with Nittany Lions.

“We had a lot of preparation,” Dread said. “We watched a lot of film.”

It wasn’t just film that helped Penn State in its 21-point victory over the Golden Gophers, the Nittany Lions used the close loss at the Barn to give them the spark Thursday night.

“We just had a bad taste in our mouth,” Dread said. “You don’t wanna go away with any regrets. That one at Minnesota hurt. We didn’t play our best basketball.”

After the loss to Minnesota on Saturday, Penn State squared off against No. 19 Michigan State in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions bested coach Tom Izzo’s squad, winning 62-58 and securing their first ranked win of the 2021-22 campaign.

Senior guard Jalen Pickett said the win over the Spartans gave them the momentum and extra kick to rain points on the Golden Gophers.

“We knew what we had to do,” Pickett said. “After a great game at Michigan State, we didn’t want to have any let off. We wanted to come in here and handle business. I think we did well tonight.”

For Shrewsberry, this quick turnaround was nothing new for him, as he coached as an assistant on the Boston Celtics.

Shrewsberry told his players before the game that this was what it was like to play in the NBA Playoffs.

He treated the two games as the time between Game 1 and 2 of a playoff series and said he didn’t have time to “tweak” things.

“I told our guys our game plan was good,” Shrewsberry said. “Now we need to do it harder, and we need to do it better. Our game plan didn’t change against these guys from the first time. We did it better. We did it harder.”

One thing Penn State did better was defending redshirt senior forward Eric Curry, who had a career-high 22 points in the first meeting.

However, Thursday night Curry had one point, which was his lowest point total in a game all season.

Shrewsberry said his team did a better job executing the defensive game plan than in the first meeting.

“Eric Curry shot a lot of jump shots in Game 1,” Shrewsberry said. “Nobody helped off the ball and swiped at him or did anything. You saw the activity today from the other guys. We got a bunch of deflections, steals.

“He’d catch it and guys were swiping at him. We executed the same exact plan. We just did it harder and did it better.”

Penn State has suffered a numerous number of lopsided losses this season to the likes of UMass, Michigan State and Indiana.

For Shrewsberry, the loss to Minnesota, even though it wasn’t lopsided, is thrown into that pile of one-sided losses.

The first-year coach reminds his players what it feels like after those games to get them amped up to play a team that did them wrong in the first meeting.

That was the theme for Penn State’s biggest win of the season on Thursday night.

“After the Michigan State win, I gave them the Nick Saban rat-poison line,” Shrewsberry said. “You're walking around class, walking around campus, walking around your apartment, dorm, wherever you are. Everyone is telling you how great you are, but just last Saturday, we went to Minnesota and played our fourth-worst defensive game of the season.

“We were terrible defensively. I told them, ‘think about how you felt when you left UMass. Think about how you felt when you left Indiana. How you felt when you left Michigan State.’ [Minnesota] came back, and we played one of our best defensive games of the year.”

