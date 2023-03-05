On an emotional Senior Day, Penn State’s veteran core took hold of its own destiny, helping its tournament hopes with a wild comeback against No. 21 Maryland.

In the blue and white’s fourth ranked contest of the season, Penn State avenged its loss in College Park, Maryland, back on Feb. 11 with an impressive comeback to tackle the Terps 65-64.

After a dramatic last-second win Wednesday on the road against Northwestern, who was featured briefly in the AP top-25 last week, the Nittany Lions came back from a 16-point deficit with another last-second shot by fifth-year guard Camren Wynter to who dropped Maryland to an underwhelming 2-9 on the road.

With bubble implications looming large, Penn State responded to the potential challenges of meaningful March basketball, extending its record to 19-12 and 10-10 in Big Ten play.

In front of a rocking Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions picked up their fifth Quad 1 win of the season and the squad’s fifth win in the last six games to close the regular season out strong.

Despite a scoreless first half from senior forward Seth Lundy, the veteran core of Wynter, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk were the catalysts for an incredible comeback for Penn State who shot 26-54 from the field and 10-27 from 3-point range.

The Nittany Lions and Terrapins were locked in a physical back-and-forth battle in the early going as the emotions from the pre-game ceremony were carrying over onto the basketball floor. With Maryland leading 17-15, coach Micah Shrewsberry was called for a technical after being displeased with the officials.

While the day was all about the veterans, the freshman duo of guard Kanye Clary and forward Evan Mahaffey were bringing the energy off the bench, drawing a pair of offensive fouls to give the Nittany Lions some momentum. Despite an increased energy level, Maryland jumped out to its largest lead of the game, a 22-15 advantage with 7:16 to play in the first half.

Penn State’s shooting woes mirrored the second half of the game against Rutgers, as the Nittany Lions went on a scoring drought of over seven minutes. This allowed Maryland to take a 14-0 scoring run and a 28-15 lead, forcing Shrewsberry to call a timeout with 5:18 to play.

Out of the timeout, Penn State put a stop to its scoring drought that lasted over eight minutes as a mid-range jumper from Clary brought the Nittany Lions to a 28-17 deficit with under four minutes left in the first half.

In addition to the drastically long scoring drought, the blue and white was unable to get its typical shooters into a rhythm as fifth-year guard Camren Wynter didn’t score his first points until 2:40 left in the half.

Maryland continued to shoot the ball well in the closing stages of the first half and took a 35-22 lead heading to the locker room. Despite a miraculous 3-pointer by Pickett at the buzzer, senior guard Jahmir Young was dominant throughout the half, posting 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

As Maryland’s offense continued to shoot the ball at a high level, Penn State started to cut into its deficit, cutting the Terrapins lead from 16 to under 10 with less than 10 minutes to play in the second half.

In his final game in the Bryce Jordan Center, fifth-year guard Myles Dread drained a long range 3-pointer to cut Maryland’s lead to seven. However, after back-to-back trips down the floor, Young’s dominance continued as he surpassed the 20 point mark.

As the Terps took a 55-45 lead with under eight minutes to play, Kevin Willard’s group remained consistent on both ends of the floor, forcing difficult shots from Penn State and draining tough shots on the offensive end.

With less than five minutes to play, Penn State drained back-to-back 3-pointers from Dread and Funk who forced a timeout from Willard with the score 59-54 Maryland.

With the pressure mounting, the Nittany Lions cut the lead to three points inside of two minutes and after a long two from Funk, the blue and white trailed 62-61 with 1:24 to play.

After forcing a missed layup by Young, Pickett backed down his defender and found a wide open Wynter who gave Penn State a 63-62 lead with 42.3 seconds left.

After a missed shot from Lundy, Wynter made his second consecutive game-winner, solidifying the win for Penn State.

