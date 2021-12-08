Penn State men's basketball deals Wagner 20-point defeat with hot 2nd half

Penn State broke its two-game losing streak Wednesday inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The blue and white used a 42-point second half to defeat Wagner 74-54 for its fifth win of the season.

Neither team got much offensive going in the first half as the Nittany lions led 32-27 at the break.

But the blue and white heated up on both ends of the floor coming out of the locker room, taking a 20-point lead midway through the second half and never looking back.

Penn State’s spirited final 20 minutes of play was led by Sam Sessoms, who scored 10 in the frame along with nine points from Jalen Pickett.

Wagner committed 20 fouls throughout the contest, leading to 16 made foul shots by the blue and white.

Four Penn Staters finished in double-figures as Pickett and Sessoms each scored 16 points, respectively — John Harrar followed with 12 along with 10 from Seth Lundy.

Here are the key takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ fifth win of the Micah Shrewsberry era.

Wagner press forces mistakes

Shrewsberry mentions his goal of 10 or less turnovers nearly every time he addresses the media.

His wish to achieve that goal dissipated in the first half as Penn State committed nine giveaways in the opening 20 minutes.

The Nittany Lions were forced into turning the ball over due to Wagner’s aggressive full court press, which featured both man-to-man and zone looks, both of which led to traps.

Despite pulling away in the second half, Shrewsberry’s team didn’t improve much in the turnover department, committing eight in the frame and finishing the game with 17.

Efficient second-half shooting

Neither team established consistency on the offensive side of the ball in the first half.

However, it was Penn State that found rhythm in the second half, going on an 11-0 run spanning roughly three minutes midway through the frame and finishing with 42 points.

The Nittany Lions made five 3-pointers in the closing 20 minutes and shot 53.8% from the field.

After starting the game 0-5 from the floor, Seth Lundy turned in eight points during the second half, finishing with 10 points.

Two facilitators lead offense

No matter if it’s Jalen Pickett or Sam Sessoms who brings the ball up the court — both continue to facilitate offensive movement and take shots when they have them

Pickett eclipsed 500 assists in the first half of Wednesday’s game and finished with four while adding four rebounds.

Despite not seeing his name in the starting lineup for the first time this season, Sessoms heated up in the second half, scoring 10 points and dishing out four assists.

Wagner’s press plagued Penn State’s ball movement and ability to establish any consistent half-court sets, but the two ball-handlers shouldered the load of breaking the press in the second half.

