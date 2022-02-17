Penn State flipped the script against Minnesota on Thursday.

After losing to the Gophers just five days ago, the Nittany Lions defended their home court and defeated the maroon and gold 67-46.

After back-and-forth action for the first four minutes of the contest, Penn State used a 10-0 run to take a commanding lead midway through the frame, fueled by 3-pointers from Caleb Dorsey and Jalen Pickett.

Minnesota called a timeout then went on an 8-0 to slice its deficit to five points, but the Nittany Lions answered with a 6-0 run of their own to take an eight-point lead into the locker room.

The blue and white picked up where it left off in the second half, as it shot 75% from the field through the first eight minutes of the frame, while limiting the Gophers to 5-of-12 shooting from the field in the same span.

A 13-0 run midway through the second half made the difference for Penn State, as it took a commanding lead and never looked back.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s win over Minnesota.

Plethora of Penn State scorers

Eight Nittany Lions scored in the opening 20 minutes of Thursday’s contest.

Caleb Dorsey scored his first points since the blue and white’s win over Wagner on Dec. 8, while Jevonnie Scott broke into the scoring column for the second time in the last five games.

Jalen Pickett erupted for 15 second-half points en route to scoring a game-high 20 points — the senior also finished with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

John Harrar notched his second-straight double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down 10 rebounds against the Gophers.

Myles Dread and Dallion Johnson rounded out the top scorers, finishing with 12 and eight points, respectively.

Dominating defense

When Penn State and Minnesota met five days ago in Minneapolis, the Gophers shot 48.3% from the field en route to a six-point victory.

The Nittany Lions locked down on defense inside the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, holding Minnesota scoreless for multiple stretches throughout the game.

While the Gophers’ leading scorer Jamison Battle scored his 1,000th career point and led his team with 16 points, the rest of the team was held to 11-of-53 shooting from the field.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry's team came away with seven steals and forced eight turnovers, deflecting pass after pass to frustrate Minnesota’s offense.

The Gophers didn’t shoot a free throw until the latter half of the second frame, showcasing the blue and white’s efficient defensive play.

Penn State avenges

Minnesota and Penn State fought from start to finish in Minneapolis during the two teams’ first matchup of the season.

The two squads went into halftime tied at 36 on Saturday but Eric Curry’s career performance for the Gophers made the difference in the home team’s six-point victory.

Thursday provided a chance for revenge for Shrewsberry’s team, and it owned the Gophers in the rematch at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday.

Curry scored one point as the Nittany Lions clicked on both ends of the floor throughout the contest.

Despite falling apart at the end of Saturday’s game, the blue and white rebounded in dominating fashion and extended its win streak to two games following Tuesday’s victory over No. 19 Michigan State.

