Like how the past two Big Ten Tournament games have gone, Penn State’s semifinal matchup with Indiana came down to the wire, and the blue and white won again.

The Nittany Lions escaped Indiana 77-73 to move on to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game.

Penn State had a really hot opening half and then cooled off at the beginning of the second half. However, on the back of guard Jalen Pickett, who had 28 points, the Nittany Lions were able to close it out.

Indiana came out hot with some points from forward Race Thompson with Pickett guarding him. Thompson helped the Hoosiers to a 12-6 lead in the opening five minutes.

Penn State dominated with the 3-pointer in the only meeting between the two teams in the regular season, and did so again to climb back.

The Nittany Lions answered with a 13-0 run including three 3-pointers from Pickett, and guards Andrew Funk and Myles Dread. The 13-0 run put Penn State up 19-12 and forced Indiana’s coach Mike Woodson to burn one of his timeouts.

The timeout from Woodson helped just a little bit, as Penn State continued to extend its early lead with a deep 3-pointer from Seth Lundy to stay out in front 24-16 with 7:29 left in the half.

Indiana couldn’t get anything going until Thompson caught an alley-oop with one hand and slammed it in the basket. After the dunk, the Hoosiers closed the gap with a forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and-1 to make the score 30-24 with 2:52 left in the half.

Indiana came out of the half slow on the first couple of possessions but picked up the pace quickly. Indiana guard Tamar Bates hit Indiana’s first 3-pointer of the game adding to the 7-0 run to make it 40-37.

The Hoosiers kept knocking on the door and Penn State’s 3-point shooting went cold. However, Penn State started to score inside. Lundy drove to the rim on a layup, but he came up empty, before forward Kebba Njie came in for the dunk off the miss.

Indiana tied things up for a short time at 47, but Penn State answered with a 7-0 run, resulting in Woodson calling a timeout. Penn State had the lead 54-47 with 7:54 left to play.

Pickett continued the barrage of points in the paint with two jumpers. Then, with the shot clock winding down, Camren Wynter hit a 3-pointer to make it a 14-4 run over the span of five minutes.

The Nittany Lions continued to roll and had their biggest lead of the game at 70-55 with 2:24 left to play.

Indiana didn’t go away. Bates hit a corner 3-pointer and Penn State turned the ball over allowing Jackson-Davis to get in a dunk. Then, Indiana got a quick basket after Wynter went 1-for-2 from the line.

With 35 seconds left, Indiana made it 74-71, but Penn State made a couple of free throws to close it out and advance.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE