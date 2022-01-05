Penn State secured another upset, knocking off Northwestern in come-from-behind fashion.

The Nittany Lions bested the Wildcats 74-70 and jumped to 2-2 in Big Ten play on the season.

The Wildcats came out hot with a trio of 3-pointers from forwards Robbie Beran, Pete Nance, and guard Ty Berry, giving Northwestern the early 9-2 lead.

Penn State took the lead late in the second half with a 3-pointer from junior forward Seth Lundy, and a jumper from Jalen Pickett to put the Nittany Lions up 29-28.

The second half Northwestern started to pull away by attacking the paint, giving the Wildcats a 45-36 lead with 15:55 left in the game.

Northwestern junior guard Boo Buie added to the Wildcats’ lead with under 11 minutes left to play with a 3-pointer.

Penn State didn’t go down without a fight going on a 9-0 scoring run with five minutes left tying the game at 57.

The Nittany Lions’ Lundy took over late in the game and drained a 3-pointer to put Penn State up three with 36 seconds left, taking down the Wildcats.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s win over Northwestern.

3-Point Problems

Penn State’s defense has been solid so far this season, except when it comes to defending from behind the arc.

The Nittany Lions struggled again defending Northwestern’s deep-range attack.

In the opening minutes of the game, the Wildcats went right at the blue and white’s weakness, attacking with the 3-ball.

Northwestern’s Beran, Nance and Berry all knocked down 3-pointers in quick succession to set the tone of the game.

The Wildcats kept the deep shots flowing with Buie leading the way with five 3-pointers on the night.

Penn State tried to keep pace with Northwestern with some shots from behind the arc, but it was not with the same success as the Wildcats.

Northwestern outshot Penn State from range on the night.

Defensive outing

Northwestern came into its third Big Ten matchup allowing the second-least points per game in the conference, and the Nittany Lions have been beating teams with their defense.

Defense was a theme as the two teams entered the locker room with a combined 63 points setting up for a low-scoring finish.

For Penn State, Lundy and fifth-year forward Greg Lee both stopped the Northwestern offense with blocks.

Wildcats guard Chase Audige and Nance both racked up the steals on Penn State leading to a team total of four on the night.

The second half had a bit more of an offensive display as Northwestern started to get things cooking from deep, while Penn State struggled to get the offense going.

However, both teams finished under their season’s average points per game.

Boo Buie and the Wildcats get hot

At the end of the first half, the game was only separated by five points.

However, junior guard Boo Buie started to get Northwestern clicking in the second half.

The Albany, New York, native did most of his damage from range shooting five for eight on the night from deep.

The momentum really swung in the direction of Northwestern when Buie drained a deep 3-pointer off the transition.

Buie finished as the Wildcats leading scorer with 22 points on the night, which was one of his best performances this season.

Other than Buie, forwards Beran and Nance did some scoring from behind the arc and attacked the paint on Penn State’s big fifth-year forward John Harrar.

