Having won three of its last four games prior to taking on No. 16 Ohio State on Sunday, Penn State entered play riding high.

However, the Nittany Lions struggled on multiple facets of Sunday’s action en route to a 61-56 Buckeyes win.

Here are the main storylines from Penn State’s second loss to Ohio State this season.

No Lundy, no stopping Liddell

With just minutes leading to tipoff, Penn State announced forward Seth Lundy would be out of game action.

Lundy, the Nittany Lions’ current leading scorer, has averaged 14.1 over the course of this season.

While he hasn’t been the most active offensively over Penn State’s past two games against Purdue and Rutgers, failing to score over 10 points or shoot over 30%, Lundy has recently begun to define himself as one of the Nittany Lions’ most important defensive pieces.

Having locked down two of the Big Ten’s best — Jaden Ivey and Ron Harper Jr. — in his previous two games, Lundy was expected to play an essential role in stopping Ohio State leading scorer E.J. Liddell.

Without Lundy, Liddell went off against the blue and white.

Liddell found ease in getting to the paint, able to breeze by a longer, slower defender, Greg Lee, en route to 19 point, eight rebound performance — and his points total would’ve been greater had he not missed six free throw attempts.

Due to “departement policy,” It’s unclear the reasons behind Lundy’s absence and if he’ll be available for Wednesday’s matchup with Minnesota.

Shooting troubles

It’s not that Penn State couldn’t find the opportunities to score, it’s that it couldn’t finish the job.

It seemed at times the Nittany Lions would go five minutes at a time before finding a bucket.

While the offense isn’t what has made Penn State more competitive over its last four games, it’s offensive performance against Ohio State, or lack of such, made it challenging for the blue and white to maintain any chance at leaving with a win.

It’s becoming clearer that a good portion of the blue and white’s points will come from behind the arc.

But when the Nittany Lions are shooting just 6-for-22 from deep, like they did against the Buckeyes, this strategy isn’t going to work effectively.

Back in the starting lineup with Lundy out, Sam Sessoms led the Nittany Lions with 15 points, but no one else, with the exception of Jalen Pickett, came even close to that total.

Two starters — John Harrar and Myles Dread — failed to hit a field goal until the middle of the second half.

Greg Lee finding footing offensively

In a rather dole outing offensively for both sides, one silver lining shined through for the Nittany Lions.

Five games into his season and Lee still said he didn’t believe he was 100% healthy from a leg injury suffered prior to the season’s tipoff.

Against Ohio State, however, it looked as though Lee was getting closer to that mark.

With Lundy sidelined, Lee was put in a much greater role on both sides of the ball.

Having the task of guarding Liddell on short notice isn’t necessarily the easiest assignment, Lee struggled to contain him.

On offense, however, Lee looked to finally be finding his comfort zone, at least in the first half.

With Penn State’s offense struggling to shoot the ball like it was, Lee’s ability to score in the paint opened up the floor for the Nittany Lions.

32 minutes are the most Lee has played as a Nittany Lion and finished with nine points, his second highest total of the season, as well as seven rebounds.

