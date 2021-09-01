Penn State has a new signature burger in State College.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry announced his own burger called the "Shrewsbuger" that is now available at The Field Burger & Tap.

If you are in State College, swing by The Field Burger & Tap, to try out the new “Shrewsburger”. House burger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, & peanut butter (A nod to my Indiana roots) 🍔😋🔵⚪️🦁 pic.twitter.com/M26QBz5H8M — Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) September 1, 2021

The Shrewsbuger is a house burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and peanut butter.

Shrewsberry is not the only Penn State coach with his own signature dish. James Franklin also has a burger at The Field Burger & Tap called the "Coach Franklin".

