After an emotional pregame ceremony honoring its five seniors, Penn State was able to lock its mind on Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers at the Bryce Jordan Center 84-65 thanks to a dominant first-half performance.

While Penn State found its stride in the first half, it kept that momentum going for the final 20 minutes and refused to relinquish its commanding lead.

Interim coach Jim Ferry’s group is now in position to earn a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament later this month, as it can clinch a top-8 seed with a win against Maryland on Sunday.

Here are the top storylines from the Nittany Lions’ home-finale victory.

Run to end the half

There was no doubt that the first half of Wednesday’s win was one of the more complete 20 minutes of basketball Penn State has played this year.

It was able to extend its lead all the way to 18 at the break, thanks to a 16-2 push to end the period that included three Nittany Lion three-pointers.

The run was capped off with a steal and score in the final seconds as junior guard Myles Dread’s long ball beat the buzzer and sent the Nittany Lions to the locker room with their spirits high.

Junior guard Myreon Jones, who finished with 17 points, led the scoring for the blue and white in the first half with 11 including two threes.

Dominating the glass

Penn State was able to win the battle of the boards in the win on Wednesday as it significantly outrebounded Minnesota 48-33.

That charge was led by senior big man John Harrar, who posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 total rebounds, seven of which were on the offensive end.

Those offensive rebounds led to plenty of second-chance points for the Nittany Lions and is a big reason why they were able to extend the lead so early.

The blue and white would go on to outscore the Gophers 13-7 in second-chance points and was yet another aspect of the game which was won by Ferry’s group.

Senior contributions

While Penn State had a game to win on Wednesday evening, Ferry wanted to make sure that his seniors would remember this night.

So he decided to start all five graduating seniors in Harrar, Wheeler, Trent Buttrick, Kyle McCloskey and Taylor Nussbaum against the Gophers.

While the two mainstays provided their normal contributions both offensively and defensively to the starting lineup, the other seniors were able to contribute at points as well.

Buttrick reached double figures with 13 points, while McCloskey and Nussbaum provided energy and defensive intensity when needed in their limited minutes.

