Penn State men's basketball can't halt 3-point barrage, drops conference opener to Ohio State

Penn State played its first Big Ten opponent and took it to the wire.

However, the Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State 76-64 in their first game of Big Ten play, making it back-to-back losses for coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad.

Early on, the blue and white was looking sharp with junior forward Seth Lundy leading the Nittany Lions to a 12-0 run, but the Buckeyes took back control with three straight 3-pointers putting them up 14-12.

For the rest of the half, Ohio State was in the driver's seat with graduate forward Kyle Young leading the Buckeyes’ offense with eight points, taking a 41-30 lead into the locker room.

Ohio State did not give Penn State a chance to come back, turning the Nittany Lions’ turnovers into instant points with a fast break from graduate guard Jamari Wheeler putting the Buckeyes up 52-34 with 17 minutes left to play.

The Nittany Lions started to generate some offense, shrinking the Ohio State lead to six points, but the Buckeyes ended the game raining 3-pointers, picking up the win.

Here are the biggest storylines from the Nittany Lions’ contest against Ohio State.

Welcome back Wheeler

In the offseason, Penn State had multiple players leave via the transfer portal and one of those players made his return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday — Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler.

Coming into the game, Wheeler had not made too much of an impact in the scoring department, only averaging 5.3 points per game.

However, he is the team's playmaker and is on the court the third most for the Buckeyes, averaging 27.6 minutes per game.

Wheeler was immediately met with boos from the home crowd, but his first points came right out of the gate as he slipped through the Nittany Lions’ defense for the layup.

Even with the big target on his back from the Penn State crowd, the former Nittany Lion found himself open in the corner multiple times.

Wheeler finished the night with one 3-pointer racking up nine points in his return to Happy Valley.

He also had one of his biggest nights as a Buckeye recording his most points on the season.

3-pointers continues to be a problem

In two of Penn State’s losses it has been hosed by shots from deep, and Sunday night was no different.

The Nittany Lions came out hot, but Ohio State put water on the fire with three straight 3-pointers from freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., Wheeler and senior forward Justin Ahrens.

The Buckeyes’ biggest advantage for efficiency from behind the arc was how spread out their offense was.

In just the first half, Ohio State had six different players knock down a 3-pointer, making it difficult for Penn State to single out a specific scorer.

The Buckeyes have not been a historically solid 3-point team coming into the game No. 9 in the Big Ten for 3-pointers made.

However, Ohio State fired off 27 shots from behind the arc, connecting 12 times and generating most of the Buckeyes’ scoring.

Penn State has struggled defending from range all season, letting up 13 3-pointers against UMass and nine against Miami.

Ohio State’s offense spreads out

All season, Ohio State’s offense has run through junior forward E.J. Liddell.

Coming into the game, Liddell averaged 21.3 points per game, which is the most of any Buckeye.

The rest of his supporting cast have not done too much offensively, but Sunday night that was not the case.

Liddell did put up numbers again, but this time Young and Wheeler also helped carry some of the offensive load.

Liddell was guarded by Lundy and drew fifth-year senior forward John Harrar when he came to the paint, leaving Wheeler and Young open in the corner.

Wheeler and Young combined for 25 points on the night aiding the offensive production for Ohio State.

Against tougher Big Ten competition, Ohio State will need players other than Liddell to step up, like the Buckeyes did Sunday night with Wheeler and Young.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE