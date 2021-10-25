Penn State men's basketball fans can circle eight games on their calendars for the theme nights that will take over the Bryce Jordan Center this season.

BJC is the place to be this season 👀Promos you can't miss ⬇️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/nIiEHqVNoh — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 25, 2021

The Nittany Lions' non-conference games against Saint Francis-Brooklyn and Miami will be the Military Appreciation and 2000s night games, respectively, on Nov. 18 and Dec. 1.

Scout Night will take place on Jan. 2 against Indiana while Alumni Day and the annual Team Ream game will occur on Jan. 8 against Purdue.

The annual THON game and the NABC Coaches vs Cancer games will be held on Jan. 11 and 31, respectively, against Rutgers and Iowa.

Fans are encouraged to wear white for Penn State's Feb. 8 matchup against Michigan, and the Nittany Lions will honor their seniors and youth basketball on Feb. 25 against Northwestern.

