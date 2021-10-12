Penn State knows tipoff times for four of its non conference games.

The Nittany Lions start at 7:00 p.m. at home against St. Francis Brooklyn and Wagner on November 18 and December 8, respectively.

The blue and white face Quinnipiac inside the Bryce Jordan Center at 5:00 p.m. on December 22.

In its last game before the new year, Penn State will face Delaware State at home on December 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.

