Penn State knows tipoff times for four of its non conference games.
Four more tipoff times ⬇️⌚️— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 12, 2021
Full schedule: https://t.co/RrJ7nL6srq
The Nittany Lions start at 7:00 p.m. at home against St. Francis Brooklyn and Wagner on November 18 and December 8, respectively.
The blue and white face Quinnipiac inside the Bryce Jordan Center at 5:00 p.m. on December 22.
In its last game before the new year, Penn State will face Delaware State at home on December 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
