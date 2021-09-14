Penn State has filled out its roster for the upcoming season.

The Nittany Lions announced on Tuesday that walk-ons Dan Conlan, Ishaan Jagiasi, and Kaylen Oweh will join the Nittany Lions for the 2021-22 season.

New Nittany Lions 🦁We've added Dan Conlan (@Daner1223), Ishaan Jagiasi (@ishaanjagiasi) & Kaylen Oweh (@kayoweh) to the roster ahead of the 2021-22 season ➡️ https://t.co/yzmKLa7ZvE#WeAre pic.twitter.com/r9HJpNR3kw — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) September 14, 2021

Oweh, brother of Penn State alumnus and Baltimore Ravens player Odafe Oweh, is a sophomore guard from North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Conlan is also not the first generation in his family to attend Penn State. He is the son of Shane Conlan, who played football at Penn State and won two national championships in 1982 and 1986 to then go on to play professionally.

Conlan is a junior guard transfer from Dickenson, where he played one season.

A junior guard from Wilmington, Delaware, this is Jagiasi's collegiate debut after playing at Huntington Prep, a pipeline that has produced NBA players like Miles Bridges, Andrew Wiggins, and Thomas Bryant.

