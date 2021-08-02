Beat Cancer Shoes

Penn State Men's Basketball coaching staff wore special shoes with "Beat Cancer" on the heals as part of their Coaches vs Cancer day on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015.

 John Baranoski

For anyone eager to get back on the links for a charitable cause, now's your chance.

The 24th-annual Coaches vs. Cancer golf tournament will officially be held at the Penn State Golf Courses on Aug. 27. The deadline to register a team is Aug. 13.

Hosted by Penn State men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry, the tournament aims to raise money for the American Cancer Society to support cancer research. The event has raised more than $3.4 million since its inception in 1995.

Although the tournament takes place on Friday, Aug. 27, a Sponsors Reception at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will take place on Aug. 26. Games, contests and live music are a few of the activities that will take place.

There will also be an online auction of items and experiences benefitting Coaches vs. Cancer beginning on Aug. 20. 

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.