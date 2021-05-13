Penn State's intra-conference opponents for the 2021-22 season have been announced.

Per a university release Thursday, the Nittany Lions will face Minnesota, Rutgers, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Northwestern for both home and away matchups.

Penn State will matchup with Michigan, Nebraska, and Purdue at home in the Bryce Jordan Center while traveling to face Wisconsin, Illinois, and Maryland on the road.

The blue and white will enter the season after going 11-14 overall and 7-12 in the Big Ten in 2020-21

Dates and times are yet to be announced for the contests.

