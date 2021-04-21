Penn State has another matchup locked in for the 2021-22 season.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s group will take on UMass in Amherst next year and will follow that up with a home matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center the following season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1384857419231252485

The Nittany Lions will run into a familiar face against the Minutemen after forward Trent Buttrick transferred to UMass at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Penn State has played UMass 23 total times, but holds a losing record of 10-13 with the last matchup coming in 1991.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men's soccer moves up in latest United Soccer Coaches' Poll Penn State is continuing to climb up the United Soccer Coaches' Poll as the NCAA Tournament …