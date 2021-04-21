Penn State has another matchup locked in for the 2021-22 season.
Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s group will take on UMass in Amherst next year and will follow that up with a home matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center the following season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1384857419231252485
The Nittany Lions will run into a familiar face against the Minutemen after forward Trent Buttrick transferred to UMass at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
Penn State has played UMass 23 total times, but holds a losing record of 10-13 with the last matchup coming in 1991.
