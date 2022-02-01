Penn State couldn’t have had a much crazier ending to its Monday-night matchup with Iowa.

The Nittany Lions took Iowa into two overtimes and eventually squeaked out the win to end a three-game losing streak.

At the end of regulation and at the end of the first overtime period, both teams had their backs against a wall.

With eight seconds left in the second half, Nittany Lion senior guard Sam Sessoms sunk a free throw to put the blue and white up by two.

Iowa had eight seconds to score, and eight seconds was all the Hawkeyes needed.

The Hawkeyes inbounded the ball, and set it up for redshirt senior guard Jordan Bohannon to end the game with a last-second 3-pointer.

Bohannon missed the shot but sophomore forward Keegan Murray flew in and tapped the ball in just before the horn sounded, sending the game into overtime.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had nothing but praise for the Big Ten’s leading scorer.

“That is one of the most incredible plays I have ever seen,” McCaffery said. “To not give up on a play and to have the wherewithal to go under the basket and tip it back in. What a great play that was. I was really proud.”

Murray finished the game with 21 points, which is just a hair under his average points per game of 22.4.

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry thought Murray’s tying tip was “unbelievable.”

“That's why he's gonna be playing in the NBA next year,” Shrewsberry said.

Murray is widely considered one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft, but his buzzer-beater shot was not the only clutch basket of the game.

After the end of regulation, Shrewsberry called his team over to get them to move on from what happened in the first 40 minutes and to focus on the next five it had ahead.

“You can't be thinking about what happened during that moment,” Shrewsberry said. “You have to regroup as fast as possible. We had to get into the locker room and start talking right away about like, ‘Hey, we gotta win this overtime. Right? We won the game and this tip-in happened. We didn't finish the job but we won the game. Now go win it twice. Do what you need to do to win it twice.’”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's basketball tops Iowa in double-overtime thriller, avenges 17-point loss Penn State returned to the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time in 20 days for a Monday-ni…

The first overtime was a battle like the first 40 minutes, and in very similar fashion, it came down to the final seconds.

Just like Sessoms did for Penn State late in regulation, sophomore guard Ahron Ulis made a free throw to put Iowa up three points with 23 seconds left.

After the inbound from Penn State, Shrewsberry called a timeout to draw up a play to get senior guard Myles Dread an open look from deep.

In the timeout huddle, fifth-year senior forward John Harrar had given the guard some advice.

“I told Myles like, ‘Bro just shoot it,’” Harrar said. “‘I have been with you four years. I have seen six game-winners so far. If there was any guy on the court, I want you to shoot it. I was going down with you.’”

In 2020, Dread hit a game-winning 3-pointer to knock off VCU in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Out of the timeout, Penn State ran the play and Dread had an open look at the game-tying 3-pointer, and he sank it, sending the game into the second overtime.

“I just kind of put it up there,” Dread said. “I really couldn't see the rim until he landed. Right when the ball went in, I was like, ‘Oh, great.’ To be honest, I didn't even realize how big of a shot it was until we got back on defense, and I looked up and I was like, ‘Oh, that's kind of cool.’”

Through two overtimes, Penn State played 50 minutes of basketball, having three Nittany Lions play over 40 minutes on the court.

Dread finished the game 41 minutes on the night, and he credited Penn State’s assistant director of performance enhancement Gregory Miskinis for making them prepared for a game this long.

“We learned how to be tough, fight through fatigue, fight through pain, fight through adversity truthfully, I think it helps us a lot,” Dread said.

In the end, it was Penn State that came out on top to get back at Iowa for beating the blue and white a couple of weeks ago.

However, both teams left it all out on the court.

“Two great teams in there battling it out,” Dread said. “That’s a true Big Ten game. That is an exemplary Big Ten basketball game.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE