PSU v. Miami Basketball

Forward John Harrar (21) during the Penn State Men's basketball game against University of Miami at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 58-63.

 Jackson Ranger

A recent Penn State alum will be represent a rival team in a prestigious tournament

An All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022, John Harrar will play for Purdue’s Men in Mackey, an alumni basketball team, in The Basketball Tournament.

The three-on-three tournament begins on July 16 and ends on Aug. 2 with the winning team taking home $1 million.

It has been a busy offseason for Harrar, who was also a participant in Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp.

