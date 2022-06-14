A recent Penn State alum will be represent a rival team in a prestigious tournament

An All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022, John Harrar will play for Purdue’s Men in Mackey, an alumni basketball team, in The Basketball Tournament.

🚨ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT🚨He will be making his @thetournament debut this summer! Welcome to the team, John Harrar (@john_harrar) from @PennStateMBB!He averaged a double double last year and was named All Big Ten Honorable Mention with former Purdue assistant @Coach_Shrews. pic.twitter.com/krAur7BI07 — Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) June 14, 2022

The three-on-three tournament begins on July 16 and ends on Aug. 2 with the winning team taking home $1 million.

It has been a busy offseason for Harrar, who was also a participant in Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp.

