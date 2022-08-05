Penn State's "King of Delco" is headed to play basketball overseas in Spain after trying his hand at football with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nittany Lion forward John Harrar signed a deal with Grupo Alega Cantabria CBT to play in Liga LEB Oro, which is the second division in Spain's basketball system.

🚨 Mercado #LEBOro: El norteamericano John Harrar (@john_harrar) refuerza el juego interior de @GrupoAlegaCBT▶ El pívot de 2.05, ha disputado las últimas 5 temporadas en la NCAA en las filas del @PennStateMBB📝 Más información ⬇https://t.co/kRMDJfoqLW pic.twitter.com/PtzgaWbibo — CompeticionesFEB (@CompeticionFEB) August 5, 2022

Harrar played the most games in Penn State history with 146 and holds the record for the most rebounds for a single player in the Big Ten Tournament for Penn State with 72. He is also fifth on the leaderboard for all-time rebounds with 854 and second in career field goal percentage at 59.6% in program history.

The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native played for the blue and white for five seasons. In his final season, he averaged a double-double with 10.6 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Harrar joins former teammate guard Jaheam Cornwall in Liga LEB Oro, who inked a deal with Club Básquet Prat on July 27.

