Forward John Harrar (21) collides with Nebraska’s Derrick Walker during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park Pa.

Penn State's "King of Delco" is headed to play basketball overseas in Spain after trying his hand at football with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nittany Lion forward John Harrar signed a deal with Grupo Alega Cantabria CBT to play in Liga LEB Oro, which is the second division in Spain's basketball system.

Harrar played the most games in Penn State history with 146 and holds the record for the most rebounds for a single player in the Big Ten Tournament for Penn State with 72. He is also fifth on the leaderboard for all-time rebounds with 854 and second in career field goal percentage at 59.6% in program history.

The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native played for the blue and white for five seasons. In his final season, he averaged a double-double with 10.6 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Harrar joins former teammate guard Jaheam Cornwall in Liga LEB Oro, who inked a deal with Club Básquet Prat on July 27.

