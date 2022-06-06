Coach Micah Shrewsberry dipped into the transfer portal once again.

Denver forward Michael Henn announced he’s transferring to Penn State for the fifth and final season of his collegiate career.

Henn picked Happy Valley over Big Ten foes Illinois and Notre Dame in a move that marks his fourth collegiate transfer.

The Bellevue, Washington, native averaged 8.8 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game in his senior season with Denver.

Henn joins guards Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter as Shrewsberry’s 2023 transfer class.

