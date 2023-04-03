As Mike Rhoades continues his transition to Happy Valley, a pair of former VCU assistants will join him on the bench at Penn State.

Newly appointed director of player development Clay Conner and video coordinator Jake Szczecina both hold strong Pennsylvania ties like Rhoades and will be integral parts of the Nittany Lions' future.

Two more members of our family 🦁 Welcome to Happy Valley, Clay Conner & Jake Szczecina!🔗: https://t.co/Dp8veYuTyG#WeAre pic.twitter.com/9aS5y11Jsq — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) April 3, 2023

In his two-year tenure as the director of player development with the Rams, Conner was instrumental in the growth of 2022-23 A-10 Player of the Year Adrian "Ace" Baldwin Jr. and three other all-conference players.

As Conner and Szczecina were both graduate assistants under Rhoades at VCU, the latter will take on the video coordinator role, a position he held last season.

Szczecina will maintain the analytical duties for Rhaodes while managing stats, film and team databases. A former star at Misericordia University, Szczecina will orchestrate the recording of practices and games.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE