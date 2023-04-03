Rhoades Press Conference, Rhoades, Bendapudi and Kraft

Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi and athletic director Patrick Kraft pose with the new head coach of the men's basketball team, Mike Rhoades, during his press conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

As Mike Rhoades continues his transition to Happy Valley, a pair of former VCU assistants will join him on the bench at Penn State.

Newly appointed director of player development Clay Conner and video coordinator Jake Szczecina both hold strong Pennsylvania ties like Rhoades and will be integral parts of the Nittany Lions' future.

In his two-year tenure as the director of player development with the Rams, Conner was instrumental in the growth of 2022-23 A-10 Player of the Year Adrian "Ace" Baldwin Jr. and three other all-conference players.

As Conner and Szczecina were both graduate assistants under Rhoades at VCU, the latter will take on the video coordinator role, a position he held last season.

Szczecina will maintain the analytical duties for Rhaodes while managing stats, film and team databases. A former star at Misericordia University, Szczecina will orchestrate the recording of practices and games. 

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a men's basketball and baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.