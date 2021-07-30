Shrewsberry presser

Micah Shrewsberry is introduced as the 14th men’s basketball head coach in Penn State history. Shrewsberry was introduced to members of the media as well as a select number of Nittany Lion Club members on March 30, 2021 in the Nittany Lions practice facility in the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Transfer portal work hasn't yet stopped for coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State this offseason.

The Nittany Lions earned a commitment from graduate transfer Jalanni White, a 6-8 forward hailing from New Haven, Connecticut, the program announced Friday.

White comes to Happy Valley with one year remaining of eligibility after four years at Canisius College, a Division I program located in Buffalo, New York.

The forward notched a 50.5% career field goal percentage along with career statistics of 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game through four seasons with the Golden Griffins.

