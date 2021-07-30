Transfer portal work hasn't yet stopped for coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State this offseason.

The Nittany Lions earned a commitment from graduate transfer Jalanni White, a 6-8 forward hailing from New Haven, Connecticut, the program announced Friday.

Another new Nittany Lion 🦁 Welcome to Penn State, Jalanni White!🔗: https://t.co/uTHaFP8brg#WeAre pic.twitter.com/v9k3xD03JF — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) July 30, 2021

White comes to Happy Valley with one year remaining of eligibility after four years at Canisius College, a Division I program located in Buffalo, New York.

The forward notched a 50.5% career field goal percentage along with career statistics of 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game through four seasons with the Golden Griffins.

