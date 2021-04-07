Penn State’s new head coach Micah Shrewsberry has officially added another piece to his coaching staff.

The university announced the hiring of David “Aki” Collins as an assistant coach Wednesday.

We're excited to announce the addition of Aki Collins (@CoachAk40) to the coaching staff! Help give Coach Collins a warm 🔵 & ⚪️ welcome to Happy Valley 🦁 More ➡️: https://t.co/QVhGwmtkmU #WeAre pic.twitter.com/2FB5HvOcpG — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) April 7, 2021

"I am truly honored and blessed to receive this opportunity from Coach Shrewsberry," Collins said in a statement. "His character, family values and basketball knowledge, made this an easy decision for me and my family. I am happy for him and honored that he placed his trust in me. I look forward to getting to Happy Valley and getting to work."

Collins most recently spent time with New Mexico as the director of basketball operations.

The hiring is the second assistant coach to join Shrewsberry in Happy Valley after Adam Fisher was officially hired on March 22.

