Penn State just filled one of its remaining three scholarship spots.

Icelandic guard Bragi Gudmundsson committed to Penn State men's basketball Wednesday afternoon via Instagram.

Gudmundsson is a 19-year-old listed at 6-foot-5 who most recently played for U.M.F. Grindavik in the Iceland-Subway League.

The point guard averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists for Grindavik during the 2022-23 campaign.

With the pickup, coach Mike Rhoades only has two unfilled scholarship spots remaining ahead of the upcoming season.

