One of the perks of being a part of the Big Ten, is that most teams have a chance nearly every game to get a quality, resume-boosting win.

But for those who take on bottom-feeding Nebraska in 2021, it's about taking care of business, especially if the game is on your home floor.

The Cornhuskers, who were 0-9 in conference play heading into Sunday’s game, defeated the Nittany Lions 62-61 in heart-breaking fashion, with a transition layup from guard Teddy Allen clinching the win for the previously conference winless Nebraska program.

The shot by Allen not only upset the Nittany Lions, but likely bounced them from the NCAA Tournament bubble, as they are now 7-10 with just five regular season games left to play.

While the outlook doesn’t look good at this point for interim coach Jim Ferry’s team, it does have opportunities to make some noise in this final stretch, as it takes on three ranked opponents in a row up next.

“We're gonna just continue to stay positive,” Ferry said. “In this league, there is a ton of opportunity still left. We play the No. 4 team in the country next, so if you win that game, then everything flips and is back on.”

That’s not the most ideal plan for Penn State, as its next opponent in Ohio State comes in as one of the hottest teams in the country and has a legitimate shot to be a No. 1 seed come tourney time.

And while the upset loss came as a surprise on Sunday, it is not as if something like this was incapable of happening considering how the Nittany Lions’ offense has looked as of late.

For the fourth straight game, Penn State scored 61 points or less, as it continues its shooting struggles as a team.

But for a group that shot 31 three-pointers on Sunday, the Nittany Lions are going to need to improve if they want to end their season on a high note, let alone come close to the NCAA Tournament.

Like any team though, that just comes with continued reps paired with confidence from the coaching staff, as any game could be the one in which the flood gates open up.

“Just positive reinforcement, getting back in the gym, getting shots up and keep shooting,” Ferry said. “We're a better shooting team than this, and we’re getting good looks, so the next one has got to go in.”

Part of the three-point struggles have been from the usually reliable Myles Dread, who has had some consistency issues since coming back from a shoulder injury a few games ago.

But Ferry inserted the junior wing into the starting lineup on Sunday that actually seemed to be working despite the loss.

Dread was solid, shooting 4-for-9 from deep against the Cornhuskers, but was unable to connect on a clean look from distance that would’ve put Penn State up four with less than a minute to play.

But Dread is not alone, as the team’s 29% mark from beyond the arc was simply not going to cut it against Fred Hoiberg’s group, or many other teams for that matter.

“We've been getting great shots,” Dread said. “I believe sometimes the ball just doesn't go in the basket. And I say all the time that the only thing you can do about it is to get back in the gym, go shoot a couple hundred shots like we do every other day.

“You can lose confidence in yourself, you can't lose confidence in your teammates. And that's the way the ball finds the basket.”