Penn State is one of the oldest teams on paper with no freshmen on the squad and only a handful of sophomores.

The elderly roster plays to the strength of the Nittany Lions as most of the players in the lineup have some wear and tear on them.

This weekend against No. 11 Wisconsin, the blue and white will need the veteran leadership to reign supreme if Penn State wants to walk out of Madison with the victory.

The Nittany Lions have had issues playing away from Happy Valley this season hopping back on the bus with only two wins.

For coach Micah Shrewsberry, playing on the road is an area that needs to be worked on in the second half of the season.

“I want to see us put together a complete performance on the road and see what happens,” Shrewsberry said. “That's where I'm constantly, always trying to push and pry and figure out the best way for us to do that. I'm pleased [at] times, but I don't think I'm ever really satisfied with anything.”

Shrewsberry went over how well Wisconsin kept up against Illinois and said his team needs to play in a similar way when it makes its trip to Madison.

“You have to be resilient when things aren't always gonna go your way and kind of stay together,” Shrewsberry said. “You can’t beat yourself.”

However, senior guard Jalen Pickett said he loves the team’s seniority, and it has helped them with the road struggles.

“When we go up and down and on the road and in end games, everybody is like we can come back,” Pickett said. “We can do this. Everybody stays locked into what we have to do.”

Penn State has been through its ups and downs all season, currently standing ninth in the Big Ten and 9-9 on the season.

When the Nittany Lions were at their lowest point this season, especially when Indiana pounded the blue and white, Pickett credited the upperclassman for steering the ship back in the right direction.

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT

“Some young gun teams would have been like, ‘Let's just fold on this season right there,’” Pickett said. “We're all men. We know what happened. We make our adjustments to it, and we come out next game. We didn't get a great one, but then we came back home in front of our fans, and then we got a good win against Iowa.

“That's just being veteran guys and knowing that every game counts.”

The blue and white’s veterans have been a benefit for Shrewsberry, but it comes with the negatives of being more prone to injury.

The first time Pickett really saw how old his team was a couple of weeks ago.

“I got up out of the cold tub and I was walking around, and I was like, ‘My back hurts,’” Pickett said. “John’s walking, and he’s like, ‘My hip hurts.’ Myles was like, ‘My knee hurts.’ We're all like, ‘Oh my God we're also old,’ and that was just an old person feeling right there.”

One player who doesn’t let age slow him down, though, is fifth-year senior John Harrar, who racked in a career-high 19 points in the double-overtime victory over Iowa.

Harrar didn’t let the career high satisfy him, and right after the game, he was back on the grind preparing for the next clash.

“Even after Iowa with how hard he played, where he is dying in the huddle, he comes in and lifts,” Pickett said. “We go to treatment and I'm walking by, and he's in there in a full lift, benching half the weight room, and I'm like, ‘This guy's crazy.’ He can barely walk, but he's like, ‘Pick, I gotta lift.”

Harrar is one of several fifth-year seniors on the team, but for him, age appears to be only a number because he averages the second-most rebounds per game in the Big Ten at 9.6, which is just behind Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.

Pickett said the team has been feeding off of Harrar’s energy all season, and it will be needed taking on a tough Wisconsin team.

“When John goes up and grabs the two-handed rebound, like yanks it from the other team, or yanks it from three guys, everybody just gets behind like, ‘Yeah John, yeah,’” Pickett said. “We just love it.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE