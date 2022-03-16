Micah Shrewsberry entered the role as Penn State’s leading man with plenty of work to be done.

The roster and staff needed rebuilding ahead of the 2021-22 season in order to compete with some of the best teams in the nation within the Big Ten.

Shrewsberry utilized his skillset and the resources Penn State offered him to put the program in a relatively good place.

The result was a respectable campaign for the Nittany Lions’ first year under Shrewsberry, going 14-17, notching notable victories over Ohio State, then-No. 19 Michigan State and eventual Big Ten Tournament champions, Iowa.

On Tuesday, Shrewsberry reminisced on when he first landed the Penn State job 12 months before, soon to make one of the first hires, associate head coach Adam Fisher.

A former assistant coach at Miami, Fisher received a call from Shrewsberry when the latter was in Indianapolis for the 2020-21 Big Ten Tournament with Purdue.

Shrewsberry said he wanted to recruit the Penn State alumnus to join his staff because of his recruiting abilities and his basketball knowledge. After a full season, Shrewsberry said he couldn’t be happier that Fisher returned to Happy Valley.

“He has been awesome, and a great sound board in terms of bouncing ideas off of,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s very level-headed when I get a little out of whack. He has a great voice and great rapport with our guys.”

Shrewsberry retained multiple players from the 2020-21 season, including seniors Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms — the latter of which reportedly entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Although the pair played primarily off the bench, Dread and Sessoms put the team first over their individual performances, Shrewsberry said.

“Those guys, unselfishly, started some and didn’t start some,” Shrewsberry said. “The way they conducted themselves and went about the season was really key to us in terms of handling things. They were really professional. They were really mature for how they handled their roles.”

Shrewsberry said he was “pleased with some parts” of his team’s performance throughout the season.

Although the Nittany Lions played somewhat inconsistently and fell apart down the stretch of close games multiple times, their play style stayed pretty much the same.

From its slow-paced offense to its intense defense, Penn State established the way it would play early in the season, much to Shrewsberry’s liking.

“I was pleased with how we defended,” Shrewsberry said. “The things we established were as a defensive team. We ended up being number one in the Big Ten in scoring defense.”

The Big Ten possesses multiple teams that thrive off of scoring in transition, but the Nittany Lions kept the pace of play under their control, keeping them in close contests, Shrewsberry said.

“We dictated the pace to everybody else even if they were a fast team,” Shrewsberry said. “They don’t want to slow the game down. They want to play fast, but our defense forced people to play a certain way so I’m pleased with that. I think we established that pretty early.”

Penn State didn’t take its first shot of a possession until the shot clock ticked under 10 second countless times throughout every game.

While they suffered multiple shot-clock violations, the Nittany Lions got a shot off more often than not and occasionally sank that critical shot.

Jalen Pickett often found himself with the ball in his hand during that crucial moment and came through many times, showcasing his overall reliability for the team.

Shrewsberry said he’s glad Pickett joined the team after finding success at Siena, calling him someone the team could “lean on right away.”

“He’s an older guy,” Shrewsberry said. “Now, he’s been through it all. He’s been in a lot of these places for the first time. Now he’s a little more comfortable next year.”

Shrewsberry is satisfied with the way his first season at the helm of the blue and white program played out, but he has higher expectations for next season.

Now that he has a solid core of returners and the highest-ranked recruiting class arriving this summer, Shrewsberry said he’s excited for what comes next.

“I’m proud of our group,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m proud of the effort we had this season and what we did, but there’s always room to improve.”

