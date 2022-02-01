Penn State headed into its first home game in 20 days looking to end a three-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions’ attitude and desire to win against Iowa on Monday shined brightest when it came away with a 90-86 double-overtime victory over the Hawkeyes.

The 50-minute match up turned into a war of attrition, emblematic of the grit in the Big Ten conference — the teams committed 15 fouls and shot 26 free throws between both overtime periods.

Following the contest, Myles Dread and John Harrar addressed the media — two of the team’s seven seniors, both expressed excitement and pride after the grueling game.

Dread and Harrar were quick to praise coach Micah Shrewsberry for the preparations, not only heading into Monday’s rematch, but throughout the season.

“There was one practice where coach Shrews drew up a play and we all looked at each other like ‘this guy’s pretty smart,’” Harrar said. “We just trust him. We’re looking toward him for where to go.”

National championship appearances and Eastern Conference berths during his time coaching the Boston Celtics detail Shrewsberry’s success in the coaching ranks.

Now he’s starting to bring the same success to Happy Valley, and the victory over Iowa exemplifies the progress he’s made so far.

The Nittany Lions presented a game plan different from anything they’ve shown before Monday’s game.

Jalanni White played one minute against the Hawkeyes and Jevonnie Scott never saw the court, but Dallion Johnson notched his first career start and Caleb Dorsey played critical minutes throughout the contest.

Johnson showed his versatility as being more than a 3-point shooter, making two explosive moves to the basket before leaving the game with a minor back injury.

However, the sophomore guard stayed wide and cut hard through the paint, which provided spacing and open looks for bigger offensive threats, exemplifying his importance lied beyond the stat sheet.

The same concept applies to Dorsey, who played a combined 17 minutes in three appearances prior to Monday’s matchup.

Shrewsberry utilized Dorsey’s length with his 6-foot-7 frame to challenge the Hawkyes’ potent 3-point shooters, which limited the black and yellow’s looks from deep in the early-goings.

Shrewsberry’s game plan entailed quick ball movement and lockdown defense, especially around the arc, while relying on Harrar to control the paint.

It worked to perfection, as Penn State kept Iowa’s lengthy guards in check — particularly projected 2022 NBA Draft first-round pick Keegan Murray, who didn’t make a field goal until the 12-minute mark of the second half.

Despite letting Murray and the Hawkeyes push the game into overtime, Penn State’s game plan displayed multiple changes from when the two teams met nine days prior — credit to Shrewsberry and his staff recognizing what didn’t work last time against the Hawkeyes and what the team needed to do in order to compete.

And the result just so happened to be the most important win of the newly embarked Shrewsberry era.

Penn State’s victory over Iowa encapsulates pre- and in-game adjustments needed in order to defeat a team in a second-matchup, especially because of the familiarity.

It took preparation from the coaching staff and trust from the players — both groups did their part, which resulted in a victory over an Iowa team that consistently receives votes in the AP Top-25 rankings.

Considering the team’s lofty goals for Shrewsberry’s inaugural season, the first-year coach seems to be onboard and motivated to ensure his team has the best chance possible to achieve those goals, not in the future, but this season.

