Penn State has added talent in the offseason through its transfers, but some of the key new role players have come in the form of walk-ons.

Teams often thrive on unsung heroes, who excel in niche roles and play their part outside of being the star of the team.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry touched on how the new walk-ons will all be playing different roles for his team this season.

“They’ve really blended in seamlessly,” Shrewsberry said. “They have been here with our guys the entire time, but they bring something different to the table, each and every one of them.

“Everybody can't be a star, right?” Shrewsberry said. “You can be a star in your role, and that's what I want those guys to really focus on.”

One of those walk-ons is junior guard Ishaan Jagiasi, who joined the Penn State arsenal this season.

While Jagiasi may not get the biggest role on the team in terms of on-court production, Shrewsberry noted that Jagiasi’s role is to be a recruiter and to be one of the positive personalities on the team.

“I talked about Ishaan and his personality — and who he is as a recruiter,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s been an awesome recruiter for us. Parent’s love him, kids love him, and our guys love him. He's really kind of taken it like: ‘that’s who I want to be, that's how I want to help you guys, and continue to grow this program.’”

Jagiasi is unique because of his backstory, he is the first member of his family to be born in the United States. His parents Anil and Juhi Jagiasi were born overseas.

When Jagiasi heard about the news that he made the team he was with his family.

“I was at home,” Jagiasi said. “I was in the process of transferring schools, and there was a connection between my high school coach and coach Shrewsberry. They let me know that I could make an impact. I was super excited.”

When Jagiasi got the news that he was going to be on the team, he was with the person who made his dream possible.

“The first person I told was my mom because she came over here from India, and didn't really have any money,” Jagiasi said. “She came over here for an opportunity, and for an Indian kid to get this type of opportunity, it's a big deal to her. I just let her know first.”

Jagiasi’s parents were not much into sports, they focused more on academics.

He mentioned how he thought it was cool that he was able to get an opportunity that his parents were not able to overseas.

“It's really unique. Neither my parents got the opportunity to play sports in India, they were more focused on academics over there,” Jagiasi said. “Sports are kind of like a lottery, here it's kind of very normal for kids to want to play sports. It was really cool, so just coming here and getting the opportunity to play at the Division I level is a blessing.”

Jagiasi did not know what to expect on the first day when he came in the fall.

The veterans on the team, like fifth-year forward John Harrar and senior guard Myles Dread, made Jagiasi feel more comfortable with the transition.

“It wasn't hard at all to make the transition,” Jagiasi said. “The first day I got here in the fall everybody was welcoming. The older guys all embraced me from day one. Obviously Myles and John have been here for the longest, so I already had mutual friends with some of them, but they never made me feel less than the team. It was very easy to make the transition.”

Over the past few months on campus, Jagiasi has caught the eyes of some of his coaches.

Assistant coach Aki Collins noticed the presence that Jagiasi brings to the court.

“Obviously he is a walk-on, but he’s a great teammate,” Collins said. “He knows all the plays. He knows where everybody needs to be. He’s always cheering on his teammates and stuff.

"He brings value because he's a guy in a locker room that you know will support whatever the coaching staff is doing and all the guys like him. He has a really good relationship with everybody on this team so from that perspective he brings a positive to this team.”

Other than the shenanigans on the court, Jagiasi has bumped into a famous celebrity — Lil Baby.

Lil Baby is an Altanta born rapper who has multiple hits including “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna and “Yes Indeed” with Drake.

Jagiasi was able to snap a picture with the rapper and said that Lil Baby helps him focus on the court, which is something he needs being a walk-on.

“He definitely gets me in the mode to play basketball,” Jagiasi said. “He’s one of my favorites, before I got that picture. He's a super cool dude”

Another thing that helps him on the court is his competitive career with Pokemon.

Jagiasi is a championship-level Pokemon player, and said he thinks that the competitiveness in the game helps him with basketball.

“It just shows you the ways to win,” Jagiasi said. “Pokemon taught me the sacrifices that it takes to win. The amount of work you have to put in and the dedication too. You have to be focused, so it definitely taught me how to win. Everywhere I've been since then I've never been on a winning team, so I really want to win here.”

Jagiasi’s Pokemon record could be of use for a Penn State team that finished toward the bottom of the Big Ten last season.

Ultimately, Jagiasi said he wants to show people that he has what it takes to help push Penn State in a new direction.

“I hope to show that I have what it takes to take a program and make it into a winning program,” Jagiasi said. “I want to help change this program around. I just want to win.”

