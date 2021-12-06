Penn State men’s basketball unable to produce ‘best version’ of itself against Ohio State

Penn State celebrated its Big Ten regular season opener against Ohio State on Sunday, but the clash with the Buckeyes led to the blue and white starting conference play in defeat.

The Nittany Lions made the game close at the end, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead to six points, but Ohio State was in control most of the game once it took the lead early in the first half.

For the first time this season, coach Micah Shrewsberry is on a two-game losing streak after recently suffering a loss to Miami.

To contextualize the loss, the Buckeyes just knocked off No. 1 Duke in its last game and will enter the conference season as one of the best of the Big Ten.

Shrewsberry said he didn’t think his team gave its best effort against one of the top teams in the conference.

“You have to play great when you play a team like that,” Shrewsberry said. “You don't have to be special. You don't have to step outside of yourself. You have to be the best version of yourself and hope that's good enough.

“I didn't think we were the best version of ourselves for 40 minutes.”

Penn State got bit again by a bug that has been around them all season — the turnover bug.

The Nittany Lions have struggled with ball control every game averaging 13 turnovers per game after facing off against Ohio State.

The blue and white finished the night with 15 turnovers and most of the turnovers turned into Buckeye points.

Shrewsberry talked about how his team did not play “40 minutes,” but in actuality, one of his players did.

Senior guard Jalen Pickett took the floor at tipoff and didn’t see the bench the whole night.

The Siena transfer recorded the most points he had all season with 23 points shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Pickett said he doesn’t mind sticking it out and playing a full 40 minutes, and he doesn’t think it will take a toll on him for the remainder of the season.

“I'm getting a lot of treatment,” Pickett said. “I love playing basketball. I love competing, so this is what I want and I'm preparing my body for it every day.”

The Nittany Lions have a tough road ahead with a full slate of Big Ten play right around the corner.

Sunday’s game was just a taste of what conference play will be for Shrewsberry’s squad for the remainder of the season.

Fifth-year senior John Harrar said the team didn’t play hard enough to pull out the victory, and he had a message for his team after the game.

“What we're trying to accomplish as a team is going to be hard,” Harrar said. “You better show up everyday. You better take care of whatever else is going on in life. It's hard to play hard. It's not easy.”

Shrewsberry wished he could play Harrar as much as he played Pickett against Ohio State, but he gets into foul trouble and has to come out of the game.

“What that kid does every day, in practice, in the film room, in the locker room and on the court — that’s pins and needles,” Shrewsberry said. “When I hear what Penn State is, I see it every day, and I see it in John.”

Penn State’s next opponent is Wagner on Wednesday, and after the game, Shrewsberry told his team to be back after it at practice.

“He was telling us how hard Wagner was going to play,” Harrar said. “They're gonna punch us in our face just like any other Big Ten team.”

Overall Shrewsberry’s message to his team is his players did not play the entire game which has resulted in back-to-back losses.

With multiple years of experience under Harrar’s belt, he said he knows the difficulties that come with putting together a win, and the only way to get a win is to get back at it at practice.

​​”We got to come up and show up the next day,” Harrar said. “Get after it, watch film with him, and get better, and again just keep buying in. It's not easy. You can make that your headline. ‘Winning is hard.’”

