Following a 23-point loss to Nebraska on Sunday, Penn State will be challenged in its final two games of the 2021-22 regular season.

First the Nittany Lions will stroll into Urbana-Champaign to take on the No. 20 Illinois before traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a showdown with Rutgers.

It’s hard to forget the utter collapse Penn State showcased on its home turf on Sunday, but Micah Shrewsberry said all he and his team can do is “learn from it” and “move on.”

“We need to be in a good mindset heading into Illinois,” Shrewsberry said Tuesday. “So we'll learn and correct a couple things that we can tweak that may be gameplan specific leading into these next games.”

The Nittany Lions will likely be tasked with a tough week of practice ahead of its matchup with the Fighting Illini, a team nearly opposite of Nebraska in the Big Ten standings in third place.

Led by junior center Kofi Cockburn, one of the current favorites to win the 2022 Naismith Trophy, Illinois plays a hardnose style that can drive teams in down low.

Shrewsberry said to stop Cockburn, the team has to “think outside the box.”

“Kofi’s gonna win this matchup against your backup center,” Shrewsberry said. “Why not play a small guy against him and try and flip the matchup?”

Cockburn may be a great scorer — currently No. 2 in the Big Ten with 21.5 points per game — but he also poses a huge threat on the boards.

Penn State’s John Harrar is one of only two players in the conference averaging at least 10 rebounds per game — the other is Cockburn, who leads the Big Ten in that category.

For this reason, Shrewsberry said he believes “you have to throw rules out the door” when matching up with a player of Cockburn’s pedigree, instead of just throwing a player of comparable size on the court based on metrics alone.

“If he’s gonna get rebounds over a guy who’s [6-foot-10], but the guy who’s [6-foot-10] can’t do anything against him on the other end, what’s the purpose of playing him?” Shrewsberry asked.

Contrary to most games this season, however, the Nittany Lions will have a relatively full frontcourt to work with on Thursday.

Greg Lee saw his first game action in nearly a month on Sunday, but Shrewsberry said the senior forward is still “day-to-day.”

“After Saturday’s practice he felt good enough to help us,” Shrewsberry said. “We used that game the other night just to get him back into a rhythm, get him playing and get him as comfortable as possible going into this last week and then also heading into the Big Ten tournament.”

Due to Nebraska’s big lead, Shrewsberry said he played Harrar less and got to play Lee for a “longer stretch.”

Lee aside, Penn State will also have forwards Jevonnie Scott and Jalanni White to pick and choose from against Cockburn on Thursday.

Neither have been phenomenal this season, both averaging under three points and three rebounds per contest, but they still can provide much needed breathers for Harrar and a banged up Lee.

“Most people only have one guy that can combat [Cockburn],” Shrewsberry said. “Now what can your second guy do? What can he do to try and flip it and win that matchup?”

Just days after playing the Illini, Penn State will flip its matchup once again, hitting the road for a contest against Rutgers — the Nittany Lion’s final regular season game.

“You have to focus on what's ahead. You have to focus on what's next,” Shrewsberry said. “We need to focus on the very next exit that's coming, and then get off that exit. Get some gas, get something to eat and a large fountain Dr. Pepper.”

