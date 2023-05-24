 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address is changing! Soon we will be psucollegian.com. Bookmark us now.

Penn State men’s basketball to play set of exhibition games in Bahamas in August

NCAA Men's Basketball vs. Texas- Warm Up

Penn State Men's Basketball team warming up for the Penn State vs. Texas game at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Katelyn Supancik

Penn State will pack its bags for a tropical vacation this August.

Prior to next season’s tipoff, the Mike Rhoades-led Nittany Lions will play “at least two” exhibition games from Aug. 6-13 in the Bahamas, per a release.

"We have many new players with a brand-new staff and the time together will hopefully create bonds and relationships that we will value very much,” Rhoades said.

The NCAA allows teams to travel internationally for exhibition games once every four years. Penn State last visited the Bahamas in 2017.

With one available scholarship opening remaining, Rhoades has reshaped a Nittany Lion program coming off their first NCAA Tournament in over a decade.

Led by the acquisition of last season’s Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State currently dons one of the nation’s top transfer classes for 2023.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags