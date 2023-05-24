Penn State men’s basketball to play set of exhibition games in Bahamas in August

Penn State will pack its bags for a tropical vacation this August.

Prior to next season’s tipoff, the Mike Rhoades-led Nittany Lions will play “at least two” exhibition games from Aug. 6-13 in the Bahamas, per a release.

Bahamas Bound 😎🌴 The Nittany Lions will take a seven-day foreign trip to the Bahamas this August 🔗: https://t.co/h4NzjiNnsF#WeAre pic.twitter.com/GCaCYlCYuh — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) May 24, 2023

"We have many new players with a brand-new staff and the time together will hopefully create bonds and relationships that we will value very much,” Rhoades said.

The NCAA allows teams to travel internationally for exhibition games once every four years. Penn State last visited the Bahamas in 2017.

With one available scholarship opening remaining, Rhoades has reshaped a Nittany Lion program coming off their first NCAA Tournament in over a decade.

Led by the acquisition of last season’s Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State currently dons one of the nation’s top transfer classes for 2023.

