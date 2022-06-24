After its Big Ten home and away opponents were announced last week, another piece to Penn State’s 2022-23 schedule was revealed Friday morning.

The Nittany Lions will travel to South Carolina to take on Clemson for this season’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Taking on the Tigers in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge 👀🔗: https://t.co/o8v8vCKtN9#WeAre pic.twitter.com/juTf9QJ4ua — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) June 24, 2022

The Tigers finished the 2021-22 season with a 17-16 record, good for 10th of out 15 ACC teams.

The last matchup between the two teams took place in 2005, with Clemson defeating Penn State 96-88.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE