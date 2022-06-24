Penn State Men's Basketball vs Rutgers, Lundy (1)

Forward Seth Lundy (1) guards Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Rutgers on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Scarlet Knights 75-67.

 Lily LaRegina

After its Big Ten home and away opponents were announced last week, another piece to Penn State’s 2022-23 schedule was revealed Friday morning.

The Nittany Lions will travel to South Carolina to take on Clemson for this season’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Tigers finished the 2021-22 season with a 17-16 record, good for 10th of out 15 ACC teams.

The last matchup between the two teams took place in 2005, with Clemson defeating Penn State 96-88.

