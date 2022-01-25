The 2021-22 season has been full of surprises for Penn State’s first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

With the Nittany Lions having their home tilt against Minnesota postponed due to the coronavirus, they now have four schedule changes on the season because of the virus.

What has not changed is the toughness the Big Ten schedule has to offer, with the blue and white recently suffering a 17-point drubbing to Iowa — its second-worst loss of the season against Iowa.

A major contributor to the blowout loss was how the Hawkeyes dominated the boards in the second half, a stat where Penn State had them clearly beat in the first 20 minutes of action.

“It was something that was important to us going into that game, the rebounding part,” Shrewsberry said. “I just didn't think we had the same effort level, in terms of our focus. The same focus level in doing what we had to do to keep them off the glass in the second half.”

With the rebounding problems and turning the ball over 17 times, which tied a season high, Shrewsberry said there was one overarching theme in the defeat to Iowa.

“We didn't maintain our focus, and that’s an area where we have to get better,” Shrewsberry said.

With the postponements changing up the schedule, Penn State has a lot of barriers and off time to forget the things it learned early on in the season.

To maintain focus, Shrewsberry has been repeating himself to make sure the information is ingrained in his player’s heads even through the downtime.

He used his own household as a metaphor; when he tells his kids to take the trash out at 8 p.m., and it's still there when he looks at 11 p.m. simply because they forgot to do it.

“Kids lose focus,” Shrewsberry said. “They forget what you tell them. You have to constantly do things over and over to get it ingrained.”

With the school year kicking back up, the athletes have to balance schoolwork and competing in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten is once again one of the top conferences in college basketball, tying the Big East with five teams ranked in the most recent AP Poll.

Shrewsberry recognized the distractions that come with being young-adult student athletes and how it could be hard for them to keep all of the plays in their heads over the span of the season.

“Once practice is over, who knows what's being inputted into that brain, right?” Shrewsberry said. “It's like my video games, I got different songs, Gunna’s new album, all that stuff. There's only so much that can be retained at one time.”

Senior guard Myles Dread is one of the veterans on the Penn State roster, and he doesn’t think retaining information is an issue.

Dread said he remembers the scouting for the matchup against LSU that took place a little under two months ago on Nov. 26.

“I remember everything,” Dread said. “I am one of the few people that can remember every scouting report I have ever had since I’ve been here.”

In his free time, he does a couple of things to keep his brain sharp, including watching film on the upcoming opponent.

“Even if it's not working on something that coach Shrewsberry may have said in practice, being in the gym where he said it in that setting can draw back a lot of memories,” Dread said. “It helps you keep a clear mind of everything else going on around you.”

Using his senior status, Dread said he preaches this work ethic to the younger players to help elevate the entire team.

“I try to get back to the younger guys as much as possible, little stuff like that: being early to the bus, or coach tells us to be at a certain place, at a certain time. Walking in five minutes early just isn't good enough,” Dread said. “We want to be mentally prepared for everything.”

In a season with curve balls left and right, Penn State has had to be on its toes to compete in the Big Ten.

With back-to-back losses on Penn State’s record, the focus will have to be whipped back into shape, but Shrewsberry doesn’t blame them for their murky memorization.

“I know I'm not very smart, and I can't remember a lot of things,” Shrewsberry said.”I feel for these guys.”

